Dom Lever begins career as a firefighter five years after appearing on Love Island in 2017

He was once known for appearing in the third series of Love Island in 2017, having left early in the series at the same time as his now-wife Jess Shears.

But Dom Lever has now revealed his major career transformation to become a firefighter after completing his education and joining the Newton Abbot rank.

When he appeared on the hit ITV2 hit reality series, Dom was a career consultant, but he’s since turned his hand to influencing social media.

His latest job was revealed this week on his fire station’s Facebook page.

It explained that Dom would have participated in training scenarios and incidents to earn his title of firefighter, with photos of a bushfire in the Plympton area and an unfortunate car accident.

The message read: ‘We at Newton Abbot Fire Station welcome the 6 new firefighters who have recently joined our ranks.

‘After a wave of recent retirements, we’ve had a number of new starters join us over the past year.

New Beginnings: But Dom Lever (bottom right) has now revealed his major career transformation to become a firefighter after completing his training and joining the Newton Abbot rank

Gameface: Newton Abbot Fire Station shared the news of their six new recruits on Facebook, explaining that Dom would have participated in training scenarios and incidents to earn his title.

“These firefighters all range from a year of service to just a few months. However, within this short period of time, they have already started demonstrating the proper attributes and skills required to be called a firefighter.

“All of them have a long way to go in their training before they are considered fully competent, but with the current commitment and drive on display, we are confident they will prove they have what it takes to be part of it.” making the team.

“Congratulations again on your positions and good luck with your future career with us here at the Newton Abbot Fire Station.”

The couple announced their engagement after dating for three months and got married in October 2018 in a romantic ceremony on the Greek island of Mykonos.

They revealed they were expecting their first child in May 2019, seven months after they tied the knot, and welcomed their baby boy in September of that year.

Dom was pictured kneeling with the five other new recruits.

He and Jess Shears met on Series 3 of Love Island in 2017, but only got together outside the villa.

They both left separately and early in the series.

In March 2022, Jess, 28, and Dom, 31, announced they are expecting a second child by sharing a video featuring Jess’ pregnancy test and baby scan, plus son Presley kissing her tummy, alongside the caption, “Our family is growing. ‘

Jess gave birth to their second son in June 2022 and has been sharing photos of their young family ever since.

The couple live in Devon, where Jess is from, and are currently renovating their dream home.