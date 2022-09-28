Dom Bess 79* in vain as Yorkshire Division One fate remains in balance
Gloucestershire 190 (Bracey 71, Fisher 4-45) and 233 (O Price 68, Taylor 67) beat Yorkshire 183 (Kohler-Cadmore 46, Lyth 44, Gohar 5-40) and 222 (Bess 79*, Payne 4-51, Gohar 4-69) with 18 runs
The majority of Yorkshire members who gathered in the Long Room at Headingley before the game were in agreement on the day’s two major issues: the Strauss Review should be sent to the bin and Yorkshire had no chance to Gloucestershire to secure. their place in Division One next season.
They would be less charmed by the fact that their pessimism about Yorkshire turned out to be well founded. Beaten by Gloucestershire by 18 runs after being sacked late on the third day for 222, they have finished the season with six losses in eight and will be relegated if Warwickshire, currently second bottom, takes an unlikely win against Hampshire in Edgbaston on the latter day , so finished over Yorkshire thanks to more games won.
Masood brings hope for success on the field and unity off it. It takes talent to heal fractures and the fractures cannot be deeper.
Ottis Gibson, the coach who dared to accept a hospital pass as Yorkshire began to rebuild after Azeem Rafiq’s accusations of racism, knows the truth. “With one day to go we hope things go well in Birmingham, but you ask yourself, ‘Do we deserve that bit of luck from Birmingham?’ If we end up in the second class, it’s our own fault, we can’t blame other factors.
“The talks we’ve had with Shan is that he’s going to be the captain of the club. The players know that. He’ll bring his own style of leadership.”
Gloucestershire will still finish at the bottom, but they will find comfort in the winter that they have finished the season with successive wins against the two counties that still fear relegation alongside them.
It was a difficult but far from impossible chase in Yorkshire, 241 on a slow surface that allowed for a degree of bend and seam, but Gloucestershire grabbed a stranglehold from the moment Adam Lyth finished sixth at 119, bending to first off the shoulder from the bat after Pakistani left-arm spinner Gohar lifted a delivery from the rough. Gohar’s 4 for 69 gave him marks of 9 for 109 in the match.
Lyth’s 49 was his second responsible innings of the game, and he saw most of his batters take off removing his helmet and waving his hand in dismay over the most recognizable shiny pate in the game.
Yorkshire would have been quite pleased with the way they finished Gloucestershire’s last four wickets. They brought in another 29 runs, including Ollie Price, 68 of which ended when he slashed into George Hill. Hill has been one of Yorkshire’s bright spots this season, arguably their Championship Player of the Year if you overlook Harry Brook’s outstanding summer before England’s turn. As for Patterson, an lbw decision against Gohar gave him his 489th and last first-class wicket.
Yorkshire lost James Wharton to the fourth ball of the innings to a one-knee square drive against Tom Price’s inswinger, which he bounced off his stump. Lyth kept his helmet on before that and sadly scratched his fold again. Further damage to the new ball was prevented and Yorkshire looked good at 69 for 1, before Ajeet Singh Dale’s inswinger beat Hill’s drive.
The removal of Lyth’s helmet was accompanied by a look from Paddington. The stony silence of the crowd was meaningful enough, but someone expressed an opinion and Koher-Cadmore was provoked into a response. Unlike Patterson, his Yorkshire career had ended badly and one day he might even understand why.
Payne contributed to Yorkshire’s plight by bowling both Jonny Tattersall and Harry Duke, with the latter going down when attempting to go alone. Jordan Thompson, who has all-rounder status, made his first double score in 12 innings, a run that stretched back to mid-June before turning Gohar into leg slip. The time had come for Bess to fight the battle and he did it superbly. But the Yorkshire dream never came true and all eyes will be on Edgbaston on Thursday.
David Hopps writes about county cricket for ESPNcricinfo @davidkhopps