Dom Bess 79* in vain as Yorkshire Division One fate remains in balance

Gloucestershire 190 (Bracey 71, Fisher 4-45) and 233 (O Price 68, Taylor 67) beat Yorkshire 183 (Kohler-Cadmore 46, Lyth 44, Gohar 5-40) and 222 (Bess 79*, Payne 4-51, Gohar 4-69) with 18 runs

The future is confirmed: Shan Masood, the Pakistani batter cleverly stolen from Derbyshire, will be the Yorkshire captain in all formats in 2023. Masood offers hope for a new beginning – and it must begin as soon as possible. But right now, the story in Headingley was about fear: fear of the present, fear of the future. And from a departing captain, highly respected, who seemed to represent a bygone era.

The majority of Yorkshire members who gathered in the Long Room at Headingley before the game were in agreement on the day’s two major issues: the Strauss Review should be sent to the bin and Yorkshire had no chance to Gloucestershire to secure. their place in Division One next season.

Their views on the Strauss Review, which seeks to drastically reduce the amount of cricket in the county, were expressed in no uncertain terms at a Members’ Forum when they received assurances from the Acting General Manager, Andy Dawson, that an EGM would be convened as appropriate. and that the vote would be binding. Members’ uprising across the country seems to be having an effect, although in the case of Yorkshire there are still one or two complications ahead.

They would be less charmed by the fact that their pessimism about Yorkshire turned out to be well founded. Beaten by Gloucestershire by 18 runs after being sacked late on the third day for 222, they have finished the season with six losses in eight and will be relegated if Warwickshire, currently second bottom, takes an unlikely win against Hampshire in Edgbaston on the latter day , so finished over Yorkshire thanks to more games won.

But for a while, a Yorkshire mob indulged in romance. Traditionally, birthday flowers can still be hidden in shopping bags or under overcoats, but they’re invited to imagine their 37-year-old former captain, Steven Patterson, would come in at No. 11 in the final innings of his career, taking part in a match-winning last-wicket score of 50, and they flirted with the idea from the start.

With each over blocked, poker faced, from the left arm spinner, Zafar Gohar, they applauded first and then cheered. Patterson’s stumps were in constant danger, but the crowd danced to the fantasy. There were no whoops, to be honest, but this is Headingley after all. Dom Bess, in arguably his best innings for Yorkshire, pushed boundaries with some serene drives as the light began to fail. They didn’t have to come back in the morning, did they?

Then Gloucestershire cleared Gohar and got going again on both sides. Patterson had nothing to do with 26 balls, but his eyes lit up at a short, wide from David Payne. He made good contact, but picked up Chris Dent in reverse. Bess was left with an unbeaten 79 from 103 balls. Patterson had to make do with three standing ovations in one day. Yorkshire had six defeats in eight, their only win against Gloucestershire in their opening game. This is not a summer for romance.

Masood brings hope for success on the field and unity off it. It takes talent to heal fractures and the fractures cannot be deeper.

Ottis Gibson, the coach who dared to accept a hospital pass as Yorkshire began to rebuild after Azeem Rafiq’s accusations of racism, knows the truth. “With one day to go we hope things go well in Birmingham, but you ask yourself, ‘Do we deserve that bit of luck from Birmingham?’ If we end up in the second class, it’s our own fault, we can’t blame other factors.

“The talks we’ve had with Shan is that he’s going to be the captain of the club. The players know that. He’ll bring his own style of leadership.”

Gloucestershire will still finish at the bottom, but they will find comfort in the winter that they have finished the season with successive wins against the two counties that still fear relegation alongside them.

It was a difficult but far from impossible chase in Yorkshire, 241 on a slow surface that allowed for a degree of bend and seam, but Gloucestershire grabbed a stranglehold from the moment Adam Lyth finished sixth at 119, bending to first off the shoulder from the bat after Pakistani left-arm spinner Gohar lifted a delivery from the rough. Gohar’s 4 for 69 gave him marks of 9 for 109 in the match.

Lyth’s 49 was his second responsible innings of the game, and he saw most of his batters take off removing his helmet and waving his hand in dismay over the most recognizable shiny pate in the game.

Yorkshire would have been quite pleased with the way they finished Gloucestershire’s last four wickets. They brought in another 29 runs, including Ollie Price, 68 of which ended when he slashed into George Hill. Hill has been one of Yorkshire’s bright spots this season, arguably their Championship Player of the Year if you overlook Harry Brook’s outstanding summer before England’s turn. As for Patterson, an lbw decision against Gohar gave him his 489th and last first-class wicket.

Yorkshire lost James Wharton to the fourth ball of the innings to a one-knee square drive against Tom Price’s inswinger, which he bounced off his stump. Lyth kept his helmet on before that and sadly scratched his fold again. Further damage to the new ball was prevented and Yorkshire looked good at 69 for 1, before Ajeet Singh Dale’s inswinger beat Hill’s drive.

The farewell to Tom Kohler-Cadmore from Yorkshire was a skittish affair. His father, a locker room attendant, walked out after 14 workers were massively laid off in response to Rafiq’s accusations of racism, and his departure to Somerset was confirmed in June. He didn’t seem overly constrained by fear of relegation: in the first innings, he holed up against Gohar’s first pitch; this time he met the top five with diligent defense before hitting a lofted straight to a long distance from the last ball of the over cut.

The removal of Lyth’s helmet was accompanied by a look from Paddington. The stony silence of the crowd was meaningful enough, but someone expressed an opinion and Koher-Cadmore was provoked into a response. Unlike Patterson, his Yorkshire career had ended badly and one day he might even understand why.