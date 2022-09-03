Dolphins use signature whistles to represent other dolphins, similar to how humans use names

CC BY-ND” width=”800″ height=”530″/> The researchers found that dolphins can identify each other by swimming through them and tasting urine, the liquid in the syringe in this photo. Credit: Dolphin Quest, CC BY-ND



The distinctive whistles of bottlenose dolphins have just passed an important test in animal psychology. A new study by my colleagues and I has shown that these animals can use their whistles as name-like concepts.

By presenting urine and the sounds of distinctive whistles to dolphins, my colleagues Vincent Janik, Sam Walmsey and l recently showed that these whistles act as representations of the individuals who own them, similar to human names. For behavioral biologists like us, this is an incredibly exciting result. It is the first time that this type of representative naming has been found in an animal other than humans.

The meaning of a name

When you hear your friend’s name, you probably imagine their face. Likewise, if you smell a friend’s perfume, that can also conjure up an image of the friend. This is because people create mental images of each other with more than one sense. All the different information from your senses associated with a person comes together to form a mental representation of that person – a name with a face, a smell, and many other sensory features.

Within the first few months of lifedolphins find their own specific identity calls – called signature whistles. Dolphins often announce their location or greet other individuals in a pod by sending their own distinctive whistles. But researchers don’t know if, when a dolphin hears the distinctive whistle of a dolphin they are familiar with, they are actively imagining the calling person. My colleagues and I were interested in determining whether dolphin sounds are representative in the same way that human names evoke many thoughts of a person.

Because dolphins can’t smell, they rely primarily on signature whistles to identify each other in the ocean. Dolphins can also copy another dolphin’s whistles if a way to talk to each other.

My previous research showed that dolphins have an amazing memory for each other’s whistlesbut scientists claimed that a dolphin could hear a whistle, know it sounds familiar, but don’t know who the whistle belongs. My colleagues and I wanted to determine whether dolphins could associate signature whistles with the specific owner of that whistle. This would address whether or not dolphins remember other dolphins and have them on their minds.

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/1662289666_74_Dolphins-use-signature-whistles-to-represent-other-dolphins-similar-to.jpg" alt="Dolfijnen gebruiken kenmerkende fluitjes om andere dolfijnen te vertegenwoordigen – net zoals mensen namen gebruiken" title="Door urinemonsters – in de beker aan het einde van de paal – te koppelen aan de geluiden van kenmerkende fluitjes uit een onderwaterluidspreker, was het mogelijk om te testen of dolfijnen zouden herkennen of de urine en een fluitje van dezelfde persoon waren. Krediet: Dolphin Quest, CC BY-ND“/> By linking urine samples — in the cup at the end of the pole — to the sounds of signature whistles from an underwater speaker, it was possible to test whether dolphins would recognize whether the urine and a whistle belonged to the same person. Credit: Dolphin Quest, CC BY-ND



Urine as identification

The first thing my colleagues and I had to do was find another sense that dolphins use to identify each other. In the 1980s and 1990s, researchers studying spinner dolphins in Hawaii noticed that the dolphins occasionally swimming through each other’s urine and feces with their mouths open. Using these observations as a springboard, my colleagues and I decided to test whether dolphins could recognize each other through urine.

We started by collecting urine from dolphins under managed care and simply pouring small amounts into lagoons where the dolphins live. The dolphins showed an immediate interest, and with little training, they quickly began following the research team when we carried sticks with cups filled with urine. When we poured urine into the water, the dolphins opened their mouths and swam through the plume of urine.

Our team then obtained urine from dolphins in other facilities to see if the subjects could distinguish between known and unknown urine. The dolphins spent more than twice as much time with their mouths open tasting known urine compared to unknown urine, providing the first evidence that dolphins can recognize other individuals by taste.

With this, my colleagues and I had what we needed to test the representation in signature whistles.

Pairing urine and whistles

Previous studies in children have successfully used multiple senses to demonstrate that pre-linguistic infants can form conceptual representations of humans. My colleagues and I used this kind of work as a theoretical basis for our second experiment.

In our experiment, the team first led a dolphin to a speaker before pouring a small amount of urine into the water. After the dolphin tasted the urine, we quickly played the sound of another dolphin’s signature whistle. Sometimes that whistle would belong to the same person as the pee monster. Other times the urine and whistle did not match. The aim was to test whether the dolphins reacted differently if the urine and whistle were from the same dolphin than if the urine and whistle were from two different dolphins. If there was a consistent difference in how long the dolphins hovered close to the speaker in the matched or unmatched scenarios, it would indicate that the dolphins knew and recognized when a whistle and urine sample belonged to the same person – in the same way that someone could connect a friend’s name with that friend’s favorite perfume

<img src="https://whatsnew2day.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/1662289667_206_Dolphins-use-signature-whistles-to-represent-other-dolphins-similar-to.jpg" alt="Dolfijnen gebruiken kenmerkende fluitjes om andere dolfijnen te vertegenwoordigen – net zoals mensen namen gebruiken" title="Toen dolfijnen werden aangeboden met bijpassende urine en fluitjes, bleven ze langer in de buurt van de spreker dan wanneer de monsters niet van hetzelfde individu waren. Krediet: Dolphin Quest, CC BY-ND“/> When dolphins were presented with matching urine and whistles, they stayed near the speaker longer than when the samples were not from the same individual. Credit: Dolphin Quest, CC BY-ND



We found that when the urine and whistle matched, dolphins spent an average of about 30 seconds examining the speaker. When there was a mismatch, only hung for about 20 seconds.

The fact that the dolphins consistently responded more strongly to matches than to mismatches indicates that they understand which whistles belong to which urine. This uses the same framework as other studies that use similar sensory information to: demonstrate that animals have mental representations of individuals.

But what makes dolphins different is that they don’t just match physical traits, such as a face with a scent. They do this with distinctive whistles that they invent themselves. Just as you can hear a name and imagine a face with all the memories associated with it, dolphins can hear a distinctive whistle and match the urine signal.

Dolphin language?

This work shows that dolphins have self-created cues that are representative, just as humans have made up names that are representative. Representation opens up the possibility that dolphins could theoretically make third dolphin references – where two dolphins communicating refer to a third dolphin not in the immediate vicinity. If dolphins could refer to dolphins that are not currently around them, it would be similar to the mental time travel a person makes when talking about a friend they haven’t seen in years.

Signature whistles represent the most language-like aspect of dolphin communication currently known. However, the scientific community knows little about dolphin call non-signature or the functions of their other acoustic signals. With further research into how dolphins communicate with sound — as well as with chemicals — it may be possible to better understand the minds of these mammals.

