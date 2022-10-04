Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa should STOP playing football, claims 'concussion doctor' Bennet Omalu

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Bennet Omalu, a ‘concussion doctor’, has advised that Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa ‘quit playing football’ after sustaining the injury last Thursday.

Omalu is the renowned neuropathologist who discovered chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) in former football players.

Tagovailoa remains in Concussion Protocol and will miss Dolphins’ Week 5 game against the New York Jets after being taken off the field against the Bengals last Thursday after a goal by Josh Tupou of Cincinnati.

The concussion came in for a lot of criticism when it was allowed to return to the game against the Buffalo Bills just days after Tagovailoa, despite being analyzed for a possible head injury.

Omalu is now happy for the quarterback to “hang up his helmet” and stop playing football completely at the age of 24.

‘Tua, my brother. I love you,” said Omalu TMZ. “I love you as much as I love my son. Stop playing. Stop. Hang up your helmet and walk away gallantly.’

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Bengals

dr. Bennet Omalu has urged quarterback to retire from sport at age 24

“If you love your life,” Omalu said in a message to the Miami star, “if you love your family, you love your kids — if you have kids — it’s time to walk away bravely. Go find something else to do.

“He has to stop. Sometimes money is no more valuable than human lives. $20 billion isn’t worth more than your brain.”

Omalu, who wrote the book “Brain Damage in Contact Sports” in 2018, was the first to identify CTE in the brains of deceased athletes and military veterans.

In December 2015, Sony Pictures produced and released a major Hollywood film titled ‘Concussion’ about Bennet’s life and work. Will Smith played Dr. Omalu in the movie.

Omalu claimed the 24-year-old should find something else to do if he ‘loves his family’

Tagovailoa ended the Dolphins’ victory over the Bills after a brutal blow in the first half, when his head hit the turf and he fell back to the ground after standing up.

The severity of his injury last weekend vs. the Bills were reinforced against the Bengals on Thursday when he left the field on a stretcher after another brutal blow to the head.

That time, Tagovailoa was diagnosed with a concussion and hospitalized (he was discharged Thursday night and flew home with the team), lending credence to the idea that he shouldn’t have been in the Week 4 Dolphins game to begin with. to play.

Tagovailoa played Thursday night’s game against the Bengals after being injured in the Dolphins’ game four days before the game against the Buffalo Bills.

The quarterback was officially diagnosed with a back problem on Sunday and it is said that concussion protocols were followed.

But the decision to send Tagovailoa back onto the field is being brought under great scrutiny. An independent neurological expert has been fired by the NFL Players Association after he said Tagovailoa was good to get back in the game.

The NFL and NFLPA have since agreed that adjustments to the Concussion Protocol are needed to improve player safety.