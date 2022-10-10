Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa progressing well but not ready to return yet

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is doing well and attended the team facility but is not ready to return to football activities, said head coach Mike McDaniel.

Tagovailoa was stretched off the field after suffering a concussion during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sept. 29.

Four days earlier, Tagovailoa’s head hit the turf hard in a game against the Buffalo Bills and he was unsteady when he got back to his feet. The quarterback was briefly removed from the game before returning with the team saying he had a back injury.

Since the injury in Cincinnati, the NFL and NFL Players Association have agreed to amend the league’s concussion protocol after a joint review of the league’s procedures following the first Tagovailoa injury against the Bills.

The league and players’ union said in a joint statement on Saturday that the Dolphins followed league protocol after the injury, but the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not intended when protocol was drafted.” As a result, language addressing a balance/stability anomaly was added to the protocol list of league symptoms that would prevent a player from returning to action.

The Dolphins also lost backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater in Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets when he suffered a concussion when spotters saw him trip after taking a hard blow.

McDaniel said Bridgewater has not had any symptoms of a concussion. According to NFL protocol, he can resume training on Thursday at the earliest.

The Dolphins (3-2) will face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

— With files from The Associated Press