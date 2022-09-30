Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is in ‘good spirits’ after being released from a Cincinnati hospital

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is reportedly back in Florida in ‘good cheer’ after being released from a Cincinnati hospital on Thursday night after suffering a concussion in the Dolphins’ loss to the Bengals.

He is expected to undergo an MRI and wear a neck brace as a precaution after being torn on the grass by 6-foot-3, 340-pound Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou.

Initial tests have revealed no structural damage, a source told ESPN, but he has been diagnosed with a concussion. The good news is that he never lost feeling in his limbs.

Tagovailoa was allowed to return on Sunday despite stumbling to the ground and continuing to struggle even after getting back on his feet. Teammates had to help keep the 24-year-old Hawaiian upright before he was taken out of the game just before half time

Members of the Miami Dolphins surround quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) as he is carted off the field after a first-half hit against the Cincinnati Bengals

Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher in Cincinnati after his head hit the turf on Tupou’s goal. The former Alabama star appeared to grab on almost immediately after the blow as his hands froze in an unnatural position.

After that, Dolphins freshman coach Mike McDaniel revealed that Tagovailoa called him after he went down.

“I could tell it wasn’t the same man I was used to seeing,” McDaniel said. “It was a scary moment. He was assessed for a concussion. He’s on concussion protocol, but he’s getting fired.

“It’s an emotional moment. It’s not part of the deal you’re signing up for. His teammates and I were very concerned, but he’s been checked and it’s nothing more serious than a concussion.”

Thursday’s terrifying injury comes just four days after a similar scene in Miami, where Tagovailoa left Sunday’s game against the visiting Buffalo Bills with an obvious head injury, only to return to lead the Dolphins to an upset victory.

Afterwards, Tagovailoa and the team both claimed he didn’t have a concussion, but was instead dealing with an aggravated back injury.