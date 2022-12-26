Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to NFL concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Tagovailoa met with doctors one day after the Dolphins’ 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms.

Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it’s too early to name a starter for Miami’s game at New England on Sunday.

It’s the second time this season that Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol. He received a terrifying blow that knocked him unconscious during Miami’s Week 4 game at Cincinnati. He was carried off the field on a stretcher and returned in Week 7.

Tagovailoa took another heavy blow four days before the Cincinnati game during a win over Buffalo. He appeared to be showing concussion symptoms, but he was evaluated and remained in the game. The NFL later changed its concussion protocol to mandate that any player displaying potential concussion symptoms, including lack of balance or stability, sit out of the game for the remainder of the game.

The injury comes at a difficult time for Miami (8-7), which has lost four straight games to fall to the bottom of the AFC playoff roster.

