Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

SportsSports
By Merry
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to NFL concussion protocol, Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Monday.

Tagovailoa met with doctors one day after the Dolphins’ 26-20 loss to Green Bay and was experiencing concussion symptoms.

Teddy Bridgewater is expected to get most of the first-team reps in practice this week, but McDaniel said it’s too early to name a starter for Miami’s game at New England on Sunday.

Related Posts

Chelsea vs Bournemouth – Premier League: live score,…

Cardinals’ JJ Watt indicates he will retire at the end…

Women’s sports saw crucial growth in deals, interest…

Andoo Comanche takes lineup honors in the Sydney to Hobart

It’s the second time this season that Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol. He received a terrifying blow that knocked him unconscious during Miami’s Week 4 game at Cincinnati. He was carried off the field on a stretcher and returned in Week 7.

Tagovailoa took another heavy blow four days before the Cincinnati game during a win over Buffalo. He appeared to be showing concussion symptoms, but he was evaluated and remained in the game. The NFL later changed its concussion protocol to mandate that any player displaying potential concussion symptoms, including lack of balance or stability, sit out of the game for the remainder of the game.

The injury comes at a difficult time for Miami (8-7), which has lost four straight games to fall to the bottom of the AFC playoff roster.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More