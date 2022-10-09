Dolphins QB Bridgewater leaves with injuries vs. Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ — Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left the game against the New York Jets on Sunday with what the team said was an elbow injury and he was also being evaluated for a concussion.

Bridgewater, starting in place of injured Tua Tagovailoa, was injured in the Dolphins’ first offensive game. Miami said Bridgewater was doubtful of returning.

Jet’s rookie cornerback Ahmad Gardner blitzed and hit Bridgewater as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called up for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety and a 2-0 lead for New York.

Bridgewater went to the blue injury tent to be examined, then walked into the locker room with doctors and trainers. He was replaced by Skylar Thompson.

Bridgewater started after Tagovailoa suffered a concussion in Miami’s previous game on Sept. 29 in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa took a hard sack in the first half and showed the screen reaction after the hit. He was taken off the field by stretcher and taken directly to the hospital. He remains on concussion protocol.

That came four days after Tagovailoa got a hit from Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano, knocking him to the ground. He then seemed disoriented and tripped as he tried to get up.

Tagovailoa was immediately taken to the locker room, went through NFL concussion protocol and was free of head injuries. He started the third quarter and received a lot of criticism for the reason why he was allowed to return.

On Saturday, the NFL and NFL Players Association agreed to make changes to the league’s concussion protocol after a joint review of procedures following Tagovailoa’s back injury. The league and players’ union said in a joint statement that while the Dolphins followed protocol after the injury, the outcome of the Tagovailoa case “was not what was intended when protocol was drawn up.”

As a result, the language addressing abnormal balance/stability was added to the protocol list of league symptoms that would prevent a player from returning to the game.