Dolphins confirm Niu arrival from Brisbane

Euan Aitken, Brenko Lee, Edrick Lee, Oliver Gildart and Robert Jennings will also compete for backline positions.

Niu scored 11 tries in 32 appearances for the Broncos, but was brought forward as the favorite No. 1 by Te Maire Martin last year with a major hamstring injury. He also had returning Reece Walsh ahead of him looking forward to the 2023 season.

“Tesi has been in the Broncos’ system for a number of years and is highly regarded throughout the club,” said Brisbane coach Kevin Walters.

“But we think he will have more opportunities elsewhere and it is a sign of our respect for Tesi that we have allowed him to leave.

“We wish Tesi all the best in the next part of his journey.”