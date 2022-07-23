Dolphins ‘are ready to make Cameron Munster the BEST-PAID player in the NRL’

The Dolphins are reportedly preparing an offer to make Cameron Munster the highest paid player in NRL history, with Wayne Bennett’s newcomers doing everything they can to finally get their man.

According to the courier postthe Dolphins are poised to strike a deal worth up to $1.3 million a year for the Melbourne Storm and Queensland five-eighths, with the NRL side in a position to close the deal without breaking their budget exceed.

The Storm blocked the Redcliffe-based side from pursuing a move for Munster in 2023, but Bennett is desperate to land the superstar before 2024 and this deal worth a total of $5 million is certainly an important signal of his intent.

Melbourne has previously made a formal complaint to the NRL over the Dolphins’ pursuit of the 27-year-old, who is contracted to the club until the end of the 2023 season.

However, Supercoach Bennett is adamant that his side is not breaking any rules and the 72-year-old will still insist on bringing his man in for their second season in the league.

Braith Anasta, who manages Munster, confirmed the Dolphins’ interest but insists there have been no formal talks or meetings with Bennett – although that could happen from November 1 when Munster can be formally signed.

Wayne Bennett has missed some top goals and goes all out for Munster

The Dolphins were initially willing to offer Munster $1 million a year in a four-year deal, but after missing out on a host of top goals like Kalyn Ponga and Brandon Smith, they are raising the bar for the Storm cannon.

A deal worth $1.3 million a year would overshadow the salary paid to Munster’s Maroons captain Daly Cherry-Evans, who earns $1.25 million a year at Manly, while Ben Hunt makes $1.2 million a year with the Dragons.

NRL clubs are required to spend at least 95 percent of their salary cap each year and since the Dolphins have struggled to bring in a major player, they could underspend in their first year, resulting in a $470,000 buffer which can be used to fund the mega money offer for Munster.

Munster can officially sign with the Dolphins for 2024 from November 1 this year

“There are rules and regulations about how you can spend your salary cap,” said Dolphins chief executive Terry Reader.

“From 2023 there will be a new number in the SCBA and we will be in line with the parameters that are entered.

“Our main focus is to ensure that we have a squad, team and club that will be successful.

“It’s not about building a club for 2023, but also for the future.”