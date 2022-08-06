Dolph Lundgren cuts a casual figure in black T-shirt and white shorts with fiancée Emma Krokdal

Dolph Lundgren enjoyed an afternoon out with his fiance Emma Krokdal in West Hollywood on Friday.

The Rocky IV actor, 64, wore a black T-shirt and white shorts that ended just above his knees.

He walked in big black sneakers and silver chains dangling from the top of his chest.

His grey-blonde hair had been smoothed out of his face, and although he wore sunglasses, they hung limp from his collar.

Lundgren’s love, 25, showed off her taut tummy in a tiny black crop top, and she added green cargo shorts that ended in the middle of her thighs.

She slung a black leather purse over her shoulder and wore comfortable white tennis shoes.

The social media influencer tied her dark brown hair in a loose ponytail behind her head.

Dolph announced his engagement to Emma in an Instagram post on June 29, 2020.

The action star met the fitness expert at the Equinox gym, where she worked, in July 2019.

They started dating in 2019 and went public at the Cana Dorada Film & Music Festival in the Dominican Republic in January 2020.

“I’m very lucky to have someone like Emma at this age. It has changed my life and I hope I can give her the kind of help and support that takes a long time to discover and accumulate,” he said. Muscle and health about his relationship last year.

While his personal life seems to be going well, the star was recently embroiled in a public feud with his former co-star Sylvester Stallone.

Stallone, 76, took to Instagram last week to respond to a report from the cover that Robert Lawton was brought in to write the screenplay for the Rocky spin-off, which would tell the origins of Ivan Drago, the villainous Soviet boxer from Rocky IV who played Lundgren.

Stallone said he is not involved in the spin-off, calling Winkler “pathetic” and his sons Charles and David “moronic vultures.”

He also called out Lundgren and added: ‘By the way, I once had nothing but respect for Dolph, but he NEVER told me what went on behind my back with the character I made for him!!! TRUE FRIENDS Are more precious than gold.’

Stallone wrote and starred in the first Rocky film, directed by John G. Alvidsen, which won a surprise Best Picture award at the Oscars, which Winkler won as producer.

Stallone would go on to write, direct, and star in 1979’s Rocky II, 1982’s Rocky III, 1985’s Rocky IV, 1990’s Rocky V, and 2006’s Rocky Balboa.

Dolph was quick to downplay the tensions and took to Instagram to tell fans he was working things out with the Hollywood megastar.

“Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spin-off. There is no approved script, no deals made, no director and I personally had the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor,” Lundgren said.

“Last week there was a press leak and that was a shame. In touch with Mr Balboa – so all fans can relax… There you go,’ he concluded.

No plot details have been revealed and it’s unclear whether Lundgren or Florian Munteanu, who played Ivan Drago’s son Viktor in Creed II, will return in the spin-off.