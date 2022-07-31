Dolph Lundgren, 64, and fiancée Emma Krokdal, 25, hold hands as they step out for dinner in LA

Dolph Lundgren and fiancé Emma Krokdal were spotted on a date night in LA’s West Hollywood neighborhood on Saturday.

The 64-year-old actor was dressed in a silver-grey blazer while his 25-year-old wife-to-be wore a sheer black turtleneck.

The pair stayed close to each other and closed each other’s hands as they showed off their pairing style at Catch Steak.

The dashing Swedish entertainer wore a white button-up shirt under his distinctive jacket.

He buttoned up a pair of matching black pants and completed the look with black shoes.

The father of two looked as handsome as ever with a clean-shaven face and his graying hair slicked back in a neat, short haircut.

Emma, ​​a personal trainer from Norway, paired her sheer top with high-waisted white shorts.

Her tight-fitting shirt was tucked into her bottoms and she was teasing a black bra underneath.

The shorts were fastened with a matching belt and they showed off her long legs.

The fashion-forward bride-to-be topped off the outfit with a pair of black open-toe shoes with a modest heel.

Emma wore her luscious dark brown hair down and let the sleek locks fall down her back.

She wore a pair of large hoop earrings and a bright blue Balenciaga handbag.

Dolph announced his engagement to Emma in an Instagram post on June 29, 2020.

The action star is 39 years older than the fitness expert, whom he met in July 2019 at Equinox, where she worked.

They started dating in 2019 and went public at the Cana Dorada Film & Music Festival in the Dominican Republic in January 2020.

“I’m very lucky to have someone like Emma at this age. It has changed my life and I hope I can give her the kind of help and support that takes a long time to discover and accumulate,” he said. Muscle and health about his relationship last year.