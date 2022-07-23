Dolph Lundgren, 64, and fiancée Emma Krokdal, 25, enjoy a gym date in Hollywood

Dolph Lundgren and fiancé Emma Krokdal were spotted together on Saturday leaving a Hollywood gym.

The 64-year-old actor was wearing a black backpack while his 25-year-old wife-to-be was carrying a bum bag.

The pair both carried bottles of water with them to stay hydrated as they wrapped up their weekend workout.

Out and about: Dolph Lundgren and fiancé Emma Krokdal were spotted leaving a Hollywood gym on Saturday

The Swedish-born entertainer wore a light blue short-sleeved shirt and black shorts for the fitness session.

He added a pair of black sneakers and rocked a sporty black watch on one wrist.

His graying, cropped haircut was combed back and he wore a chain around his neck.

Emma completed it in an all-black look consisting of tight shorts and a short-sleeved top.

Luggage: The 64-year-old actor wore a black backpack while his 25-year-old wife-to-be wore a bum bag

Emma, ​​a personal trainer, showed a thigh tattoo with two lines of cursive script right below the hem of her shorts.

She wore large black sunglasses and pulled her dark hair into a low, messy bun.

At the facility, the future Ms. Lundgren took a selfie in a wall mirror, which later appeared on her Instagram stories.

She held a leopard-print iPhone and stuck out her tongue as she looked at her reflection.

Fun: In the facility, the future Ms. Lundgren took a selfie in a wall mirror, which later appeared on her Instagram stories

Earlier this week, the lovebirds attended the Comic-Con International event in San Diego together.

Krokdal looked adorable in khaki shorts that she paired with knee-high black boots and a black shirt.

She carried a bright blue Balenciaga bag over her shoulder and wore her locks loose so that they fell over her back.

Her counterpart was dressed in a gray jacket layered over a white button-up shirt he tucked into jeans.

Outing: Earlier this month, the lovebirds attended the Comic-Con International event in San Diego together

Last month, Dolph brought his fiancée and his two daughters — Greta, 20, and Ida, 26 — as his dates to the premiere of Minions: Rise of Gru.

The group of four matched up in yellow outfits as they attended the star-studded Hollywood event.

Emma shared photos of the affair on Instagram, writing: “Yellow squad to see the Minions.”

Sweet: Last month, Dolph brought his fiancée and his two daughters – Greta, 20, and Ida, 26 – as his dates to the premiere of Minions: Rise of Gru

Dolph announced his engagement to Emma in an Instagram post on June 29, 2020.

The action star is 39 years older than the Norwegian fitness expert, whom he met in July 2019 at Equinox, where she worked.

They started dating in 2019 and went public at the Cana Dorada Film & Music Festival in the Dominican Republic in January 2020.

“I’m very lucky to have someone like Emma at this age. It has changed my life and I hope I can give her the kind of help and support that takes a long time to discover and accumulate,” he said. Muscle and health about his relationship last year.