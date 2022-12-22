Dolly Parton confirms she had a song BURIED in a time capsule that can't be unearthed until 2045

Dolly Partons affirmed that she left behind a piece of her art for only future generations to enjoy.

During a performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show the legendary singer-songwriter revealed that she wrote and recorded a secret song that is now buried in a time capsule beneath her theme park, Dollywood, in Tennessee.

But seven years in retrospect, the Tennessee native admitted he had some regrets about being persuaded to pull off the stunt in 2015 and waiting 30 years to open it.

Song for the future: Dolly Parton, 76, revealed she wrote and recorded a song in 2015 that was put in a time capsule and won’t be exhumed until 2045

Initially, when the topic came up during their conversation, Parton revealed that the idea of ​​being asked to write a new song and then bury it “drifted me insane.”

“You have no idea how that bothers me,” Parton told Clarkson, before adding, “I’m dying to dig that up.” It’s a really good song!’

Still sounding hampered by the stunt, the legendary country music star continued, “I wrote a song that no one will hear until I’m 99 years old. And I could be there and I couldn’t be there.’

Parton put the recording of the song, along with some other things typical of the time, such as a cassette player and a CD player, in the time capsule and had it buried when the crew was doing major construction in Dollywood in 2015.

Dollywood gem: The country music legend said the secret song is buried in a time capsule beneath her theme park, Dollywood, in Tennessee

Laughing it off: The Tennessee native laughed as she confessed she regretted burying the song because she feels it’s really good

Gone until 2045: The iconic country music star explained that the song, which was buried in 2015, won’t be unearthed for another 23 years, when she’s 99 years old

Waiting 30 years to open the time capsule translates to the year 2045, which would be when Parton is 99 years old.

‘To be honest, it was a strange feeling to be asked to write a song that no one would hear [for 23 more years},’ she continued.

Parton said she can’t recall whose idea it was to have her write an original song to be buried.

‘So I’m 76, so yeah, I would be 99-years-old when they open it, Parton explained, which prompted Clarkson to joke: ‘Dolly, you got a lot more time to wait on that one.’

Cross your fingers: Parton is bothered by the possibility that that song’s contents will disintegrate during the three decades its underground; the singer-songwriter is pictured at the ground breaking ceremony for Dollywood in September 1985

‘But they weren’t expecting me to be there at all,’ the Jolene singer said, as she burst out into laughter. ‘And I probably won’t be.’

‘But then she suggested that she ‘might be there, who knows.’

Parton is especially bothered by the possibility that that song’s contents will disintegrate during the three decades underground.

During her career, Parton has had 25 singles to reach number one on the Billboard country music charts, which along with Reba McEntire is a record for female artists.

The iconic singer-songwriter also has 44 career Top 10 country albums, a record for any artist, and 110 career-charted singles over the past 40 years.