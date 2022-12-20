Doja Cat puts on a VERY busty display donning a black cutout bodysuit and platinum blonde wig

Doja Cat showcased her one-of-a-kind sense of style in a new Instagram photo series she uploaded to her 24.9 million followers on Tuesday.

The Vegas hitmaker, 27, flaunted her toned physique wearing a cutout bodysuit along with a fitted skirt for an edgy look.

The talented rapper and singer often shows off her unique fashion, and recently appeared in Dazed Magazine donning eye-catching ensembles for the shoot.

Edgy: Doja Cat, 27, showcased her unique sense of style in a new Instagram photo series that she shared on Tuesday

The Grammy award-winning performer modeled her outfit of the day, which consisted of a long-sleeved, black bodysuit with a large cutout in the middle showing off toned midriff.

The collar contained a fuzzy trim, and the bodysuit was secured with string tied at the front. A glimpse of her black bra could be seen underneath the open fabric.

Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, added a figure-hugging black skirt that fell down towards her ankles with a pattern that eluded to being see-through.

To bring the entire ensemble together, the Need To Know singer slipped into a pair of open-toed, black platform heels that were secured with thin straps around her ankles.

Unique fashion: The Need To Know singer uploaded various snaps in her recent photo series as she posed in a one-of-a-kind ensemble

Doja accessorized her look with an assortment of silver-chained necklaces that contained cross-shaped pendants, along with a dangly piece that fell down towards her midriff.

She also added a pair of long, silver earrings that nearly brushed the tips of her shoulders.

The star, who recently attended Billie Eilish’s 21st birthday bash earlier on Saturday, donned a long, platinum blonde teased wig, that flowed down past her shoulders.

The beauty had shaved her head earlier this year in August, and opened up about the decision during an interview with Dazed Magazine published last month.

Fashionable selfie: As part of the stylish photo series, the star also showed off her platinum blonde wig with a few selfies

Feeling confident: During a recent interview with Dazed Magazine published in November, Doja revealed that after shaving her head, ‘I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life’

The Kiss Me More rapper revealed that, ‘I have never felt more beautiful in my entire life, which is very strange.’

The star added, ‘I felt beautiful when I had long hair. I definitely felt like a hot girl then, but I always do. There’s something so exhilarating about change.’

Doja also expressed, ‘I feel so new, fresh and sexy. I also feel better without make-up, having this bare head and so little make-up is a fun experience. It’s new, and I love it.’

However, in her new photo series, the singer showcased a stunning makeup look, which comprised of a thin eyebrow line along with both light and dark eyeshadow.

She added black eyeliner and mascara, and also opted for a reddish pink blush on her cheekbones and under her eyes. The corners of her lips were outlined in black, with the middle being covered in a nude-colored, satin lipstick.

New look: Earlier this year in August, Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, decided to shave her head

Okay with change: The Say So hitmaker revealed, ‘There’s something so exhilarating about change’; Doja seen at the Celine runway show in December in Los Angeles

In the caption of the post, Doja opted to add a simple puppy emoji, rather than penning a message.

When talking to CR Fashion Book about her fashion sense, the singer gushed that she loves, ‘dressing up,’ adding, ‘One of my favorite things to do when I was super little was play dress up. I remember I was painting on my face a lot, too.’

The talented performer explained, ‘I’ve always been in love with experimenting and having fun.’

Doja recently recorded the track, Vegas, for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic released earlier this year, receiving critical acclaim.

The star also opened up about her possible next album, expressing, ‘I can’t really tell much. I just know there’s a lot going on.’

‘Experimenting’: During an interview with CR Fashion Book in September, Doja admitted, ‘I’ve always been in love with experimenting and having fun’