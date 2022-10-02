Doja Cat opts for gothic ensemble in black blazer and dramatic make-up

<!–

Doja Cat radiated glamor as she attended the Givenchy Paris Fashion Week show on Sunday.

The musician, 26, wore a small black crop top, paired with a fitted blazer and flared hotpants for her look.

She wore a dainty crucifix necklace and quirky leather boots as she posed.

The star wore jewelry on her eyebrows and Gothic eye makeup and lipstick.

Doja wowed the crowd during PFW.

Doja shared a few photos of the look, minus the jacket, on social media and wrote “Paris Fashion Week.” A second photo showed the star with stylist Brett Alan Nelson.

The Woman performer showed a very different side to her eclectic tastes as she showed off her toned abs while going nearly topless as she posed outside the Monot show.

Only a thin band of black cloth covered her bust, while a band around her neck and shoulder and another around her waist held up the tight black maxi skirt.

The Grammy winner was almost unrecognizable thanks to the exotic white face paint with a bold lip and blue shadows. Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle and styled in a partial ponytail.

The otherworldly look was completed with sparkly metal earrings and black opera gloves with cutouts.

The singer and rapper was sidelined in May after her tonsils were removed. The surgery forced her to bend as opening act for The Weeknd to recover.

Announcing new music on September 20, she wrote, “I’m working on a new R&B album and putting out an audio file explaining, ‘I’m releasing a rock album. It’s going to be emo jams.’ The album will be called Rock Out Volume One: The Abyss 5000.

“I’m going into a rock phase,” she explained. “I hope everyone will enjoy it.”