Doja Cat leaves little to the imagination in tiny bralette and pink skirt from CR Fashionbook shoot

Doja Cat bared quite a bit of skin during a photo shoot for CR Fashionbook that she posted on her Instagram on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter shared a few photos in a tiny silver bra. The bottom of her cleavage flared out from the bottom of the garment.

She stood on a pair of huge white platform boots and matched her pink frilled hat with her long skirt.

Several gold bracelets hung from each of her slender wrists.

In another instant, the star seemed to be pulling her skirt close to her waist, and a look of concentration fell prominently on her face.

Doja showed off her body in another outfit that was made entirely of fishnets and barely contained her ample curves.

She showed off her tousled hair, dyed a platinum blonde, and huge earrings hung from her shoulders.

The Los Angeles native, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, leaned forward from a minimalist silver chair, one hand resting on the floor.

Her feet, clad in huge black platform boots, dangled high above her head.

She lay on a bright red couch wearing a denim bra top and matching jeans in one photo, accentuating her slim frame in a sheer white skirt and a more opaque top in another.

Doja dressed in a bright red suit that contained her arms and legs as she leaned against a small black coffee table.

She added matching red sunglasses to the captivating piece.

Full of fashion info: CR Fashionbook is a publication full of recent fashion trends, beauty tips and more from Carine Roitfeld, former Vogue Paris editor

In one of the last photos she posted, Doja was reclined in a huge black armchair while wearing a leather jacket, leather pants and large brown boots.

She left her jacket open, revealing a small white bra underneath. ‘CR’ was written across the module in large neon green letters.

CR Fashionbook is a publication full of recent fashion trends, beauty tips and more from former Vogue Paris editor Carine Roitfeld.