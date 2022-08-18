Doja Cat flashes her UNDERWEAR as she’s seen in public for first time since shaving her head

Doja Cat was first seen in public on Wednesday after drastically changing her appearance by shaving her head and eyebrows.

The 26-year-old rapper and singer took her new look for a spin in Tony Calabasas, California, as she and a friend went looking for some pretty houseplants to brighten up her home decor.

She didn’t mind getting a little raunchy to promote her new clothing line It’s Giving, showing off her underwear from the line as she got out of an SUV.

Doja cat rocked a casual chic look around her unreleased clothing line.

She was wearing a branded white crop top with a giant orange “Yes” across her chest, showing a hint of her fitted tummy.

The Say So singer paired her top with a white high-cut thong, which also had ‘Yes’ written on the front.

The skimpy underwear was visible as she stepped outside, though it appeared to be a deliberate flash, as her cropped denim short skirt was folded to the side.

The deconstructed look seemed to have started as a pair of jeans before being reused.

She continued to support her upcoming clothing line with long white ribbed socks adorned with blue stars and branded It’s Giving.

Doja (real name: Amala Dlamini) rocked a chunky set of pink sneakers, and she tucked a matching pink croissant-shaped handbag under her arm while strapping a white-and-red trucker hat to the belt.

She emphasized her new cropped haircut and instead of her eyebrows she had drawn thin lines with little hearts dotted just above her purple cat eye makeup.

At the hitmaker was a male friend who also represented It’s Giving with a black tank top with the name on the front, along with black and white Nikes and a brown and beige cap.

After Doja selected the ideal plant, he carried it around on his way to the nursery to pay.

The rapper seemed proud to show off her new minimalist haircut, but recently she had to fend off online trolls who criticized her for the striking look.

“I won a Grammy and traveled the damn world, I had a #1 and I went platinum. I’m making hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look out for you so you can go home and pull your ass all day while living in your mom’s basement,” she vented on social media. “Go to the asshole.”

The singer, who was previously known for her countless colorful wigs, also recently explained that she shaved her hair because it never felt right for her.

“I feel like I should never have had her anyway. I don’t like having her… I’ve never liked her,” she explained.

“I can’t tell you once, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just don’t love her.’

She also mentioned how hard it was to train while wearing a wig because she said they would start ‘sliding and peeling off her head’ from ‘incredibly strenuous’ exercise.

“I was supposed to be training, but I couldn’t concentrate because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing and how I could keep it on my scalp.’

But she was happy with her new look, adding that she “likes it a lot.”