Doja Cat explains why she shaved her head in video: ‘I feel like I was never supposed to have hair’

Doja Cat explained on Thursday why she shaved her head during an Instagram Live, in which she confessed that she “never liked” her hair.

While pondering her edgy new buzzcut for her 24.1 million followers, the 26-year-old Grammy winner said she’s been “obsessed” with her new look ever since she chopped off her locks.

“I feel like I would never have her anyway,” she told her fans. “I don’t like having her.”

She continued: ‘I never liked her. I can’t tell you once, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever thought, ‘This is cool. I just don’t love her.’

The Kiss Me More hitmaker also recalled feeling “so damn exhausted while exercising” and wearing wigs, which she said would “slide and peel off her head” when doing “incredibly strenuous” exercise.

“I was supposed to be training, but I couldn’t concentrate because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing and how I could keep it on my scalp,” Doja commented.

The rapper added that she would sometimes put a beanie “over” a wig “that sits on top of a wig cap that sits on top of braids.”

She continued, “I just can’t believe it took me so long to say, ‘Shave your damn head.’

The musician concluded by saying that she “really likes” her shaved head.

This comes after her number of followers on Instagram took quite a hit after she lashed out at Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs.

Last month, the singer reprimanded the Stranger Things star, 17, for posting messages asking him to pair her up with his co-star Joseph Quinn, 29, telling her followers the move was “snazzy.” .

She soon came under fire from fans who insisted that Noah is underage, and now she has lost herself over 200k followers while the child star has gained nearly a million.

As reported by UNILAD, social media analytics firm Social Blade has measured a jump in Noah’s following from 24.25m on Wednesday to 25.17m on Monday.

Meanwhile, Doja – real name Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini – saw hers plummet from 24.34m to 24.14m in the same period.

At the time, Noah took to TikTok to post a now-deleted video featuring private DMs between him and the Say So singer, in which she expressed a romantic interest in Stranger Things actor Joseph – who plays Eddie Munson.

Doja then hit back at the Will Byers actor and took to Instagram Live to invite him to his double-hearted act, but added that she didn’t want her fans to overreact, considering he’s “just a kid.”

She started by saying that she tried to make a three-minute TikTok, but it didn’t work, so she opted for an Instagram Live video, adding that she hoped someone was recording the video.

Doja said it was “socially unconscious” for Noah to share their private conversation online, but added that young people “are doing stupid things” and “ruining relationships with people” in her raging video.

“I’m just going to say something about this whole damn thing with Noah Schnapp,” she began.

“I think…to be honest, let’s try to take it easy,” Doja began. “Like Noah’s a kid, but I don’t even know how old he is, but he can’t be over – like he’s never over 21,” she added of the actor, who is only 17.

“But when you’re that young, you make mistakes. You do stupid things. I’m trying to be very honest,” continued Doja, who wore a deep dress from Beginning Boutique in her video.

“You do stupid things, you say stupid things, you fucking ruin relationships with people. You make mistakes,” she added.

Doja went on to admit that she too had her “share of f**k ups” and learned from her mistakes, before being furious that it was “like weasel s**t” for him to share their chat online.

“As if you should do that so you know you can’t do that in the future. I’ve done my fair share of f**k-ups so I don’t f**k up again,” Doja continued, though her tone clearly changed.

“But the fact that Noah did that, like he was posting a private conversation between me and him, is so incredibly socially oblivious and whack. That’s like borderline snake s**t, that’s like weasel s**t,” she added.

“And I’m not saying that encapsulates his entire personality—as I don’t envision Noah that way. Maybe he is, like a whole snake. But I didn’t see him that way,’ she said.

“I assumed he would take it easy and he was going to share information that I wouldn’t feel comfortable sharing,” she concluded.

In the DM the New York resident shared, Doja asked, “Noah can you tell Joseph to hmu. wait no. does he have a girlfriend?’

He replied, ‘LMAOO slide in his dms’, but she said, ‘idk his IG or twitter he doesn’t have a DM to slide in’, before handing Quinn’s handle for her.

Neither Noah nor Joseph have publicly commented on the Doja Cat video at this time.

The Kiss Me More singer had previously complimented Noa’s appearance after a Twitter user posted a photo of the actor that read “Doja look how good Joseph Quinn is.”

The Grammy-winning artist replied, “It’s f***ing criminal.” In May, she also tweeted, “Joseph Quinn fine as s**t.”