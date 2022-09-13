Doja Cat ensures all eyes are on her as she wears bizarre white face paint at the Vogue World show

<!–

She is known for her strange and amazing fashion sense.

But Doja Cat took it one step further Monday night at the Vogue World: New York fashion show as part of New York Fashion Week.

The 26-year-old rapper and singer stood out from the crowd in a white ribbed crop top that flashed a glimpse of her taut abs.

She paired it with a matching skirt that showed off her lithe legs and boasted a dangling train behind her.

She kept the cold at bay by wrapping herself in a white faux fur coat and pairing it with weathered white boots.

Adding chunky silver jewelry to complete her ensemble, Doja opted for winged eyeliner and a dab of pink lipstick.

But what caught everyone’s eye was her unique face paint that covered her entire face and freshly shaved head in wavy white lines for maximum impact.

Doja rocked the minimalist haircut, which she’s been wearing for several weeks now, but recently had to fend off online trolls who criticized her for the striking look.

“I won a Grammy and traveled the damn world, I had a #1 and I went platinum. I’m making hit after hit after hit and you all want me to look out for you so you can go home and pull your ass all day while living in your mom’s basement,” she vented on social media. “Go to the asshole.”

The singer, who was previously known for her countless colorful wigs, also recently explained that she shaved her hair because it never felt right for her.

“I feel like I should never have had her anyway. I don’t like having her… I’ve never liked her,” she explained.

“I can’t tell you once, since the beginning of my life, that I’ve ever been like, ‘This is cool.’ I just don’t love her.’

She also mentioned how hard it was to train while wearing a wig because she said they would start ‘sliding and peeling off her head’ from ‘incredibly strenuous’ exercise.

“I was supposed to be training, but I couldn’t concentrate because I was more concerned about how I looked. Or how my hair was doing and how I could keep it on my scalp.’

But she was happy with her new look, adding that she “likes it a lot.”