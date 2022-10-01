Doja Cat drinks wine in streets of Paris and paints her face white for Vivienne Westwood show

Doja Cat seemed to enjoy showing off her versatility at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

The 26-year-old performer was spotted drinking wine on the street outside the Vivienne Westwood show.

The Get Into It singer was dressed in an over-the-top Boho ensemble with a printed headscarf and jacket in shades of burnt orange, purple and green.

She wore a tiered skirt made of a fall-friendly green and black pattern and paired it with a summery red, lavender, and white patterned scarf over red-and-gray striped leg warmers.

She contrasted the colorful look with her black open-toe mule heels.

The colorful outfit was adorned with a headpiece of dangling gold coins that fell down her front like a waterfall.

It was the same fall look that Gigi Hadid had modeled on the runway in March.

Eyes: The American Music Award winner’s makeup took a smoky eye to the next level with lightning bolt-like streaks and a muted lip

The American Music Award winner’s makeup took a smokey eye to the next level with lightning bolt-like streaks and a muted lip.

Doja shared a few photos of the look, minus the jacket, on social media and wrote “Paris Fashion Week.” A second photo showed the star with stylist Brett Alan Nelson.

The Woman performer showed a very different side to her eclectic tastes as she showed off her toned abs while going nearly topless as she posed outside the Monot show.

Friend: Doja Cat posed with her boyfriend, stylist Brett Alan Nelson

Only a thin band of black cloth covered her bust, while a band around her neck and shoulder and another around her waist held up the tight black maxi skirt.

The Grammy winner was almost unrecognizable thanks to the exotic white face paint with a bold lip and blue shadows. Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle and styled in a partial ponytail.

The otherworldly look was completed with sparkly metal earrings and black opera gloves with cutouts.

The singer and rapper was sidelined in May after her tonsils were removed. The surgery forced her to bend as the opening act for The Weeknd to recover.

She announced new music on September 20, writing, “I’m working on a new R&B album and releasing an audio file explaining, ‘I’m releasing a rock album. It’s going to be emo jams.’ The album will be called Rock Out Volume One: The Abyss 5000.

“I’m going into a rock phase,” she explained. “I hope everyone will enjoy it.”