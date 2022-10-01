Doja Cat wears orange floral jacket and black tiered maxi skirt at PFW

<!–

Doja Cat caught the eye when she attended the Vivienne Westwood Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

The singer, 26, showed her quirky sense of style in a bright orange floral top and jacket, teamed with a black tiered maxi skirt and a orange headscarf.

She stood out from the crowd with a dramatic black eye look, while hiding her natural brows with makeup.

The Say So singer sat in the front row next to Halsey, who made a bold arrival in a red ruffled dress and sassy leather knee-high boots.

During a with CR Fashion Book in September, the songwriter spoke about how fashion is a big part of her life.

‘I like dressing up. One of my favorite things to do when I was super little was dress up. I remember painting on my face a lot too,” she explained.

In August, Doja shaved her head and eyebrows during an Instagram Live video in which she explained that she sees absolutely “no sense” in having her. She added that she mostly wears her wigs outside and on stage.

The beauty has been working creatively on her upcoming album as she embraces the Halloween season.

For the most part, Doja has kept the album’s content and music a secret.

‘I can’t really say much. I just know there’s a lot going on. I’m really into the ’90s German rave vibe right now and it’s really fun,” she admitted to CR Fashion Book.

The award-winning hitmaker also added: “That’s kind of a hint to the album. Rave culture, not house.’

In addition to music, Doja has other passions, including ‘stand-up comedy’, and is also interested in stepping away from the music industry and trying out acting.

‘I would like to act. I would like to play in movies. That’s a huge need for me,” she informed Elle.