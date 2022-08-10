DoJ will file antitrust suit against Google this fall for ‘illegal domination of digital advertising market’

<!–

Federal prosecutors are in the final stages of preparing an antitrust suit against Google, according to a report, and aim to file their case in September.

The Ministry of Justice has been investigating the tech giant for several years.

In 2020, Google was sued both federally and by a coalition of attorney generals for monopolizing the digital search market.

Google has denied the allegations and is asking the judge to drop the case: a hearing is scheduled for later this month.

On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that another case could be filed against Google next month — this time accusing them of monopolizing digital advertising.

Three sources told Bloomberg that investigators from the Justice Department’s antitrust division are currently questioning online publishers to finalize the details of the complaint.

The interviews are a follow-up to previous discussions, the sources said.

Google headquarters is pictured in Mountain View, California. The company could face yet another antitrust suit

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google – whose business relies heavily on advertising for its revenue

They said it is unclear whether the case will be filed in Washington DC or in New York City, where other cases are pending against Google.

The Google spokesperson said it was wrong to say the company had a monopoly and pointed to “huge competition in online advertising.”

Peter Schottenfels also said that Google supported small businesses.

“Our advertising technologies help websites and apps fund their content and enable small businesses to reach customers around the world,” says Schottenfels.

“The fierce competition in online advertising has made online advertising more relevant, lowered ad technology costs and expanded opportunities for publishers and advertisers.”

Merrick Garland, the attorney general, is pictured on Aug. 2. The DoJ has been investigating Google for several years now

Google’s ads are vital to business results.

On July 26, Google’s latest financial report showed that search ads were pushing parent company Alphabet Inc close to Wall Street’s sales expectations, sending shares soaring in relief that the world’s largest seller of online ads could better weather a global recession than smaller rivals.

A trio of Alphabet executives sounded cautious during a conversation with investment analysts, using “uncertain” or “uncertainty” at least 13 times to describe the economy. YouTube ad sales grew at the slowest pace since disclosures began in 2018.

But investors focused elsewhere, most notably on the fact that second-quarter sales of the company’s biggest moneymaker — Google Search — actually exceeded expectations.

Shares of Alphabet rose 5.5% in after-hours trading following the results.

“Despite the disappointing quarter, expectations were so low that investors breathed a sigh of relief,” said Jesse Cohen, senior analyst at Investing.com.

By contrast, shares of Snap Inc fell more than 25% last week after the company missed sales expectations and warned of a slowdown in the ad market.

Alphabet executives said Google was not immune to the downturn, brought on by customers dealing with product shortages, lower demand and a number of other factors.

Rising wages and rising prices of fuel and other items have also forced some ad buyers to stop marketing this year.

But Google has weathered storms better than social media companies. It generates revenue through a wider variety of features in the ad market, and search ads can be cheaper for customers to generate, as they often contain only text.

Customers sometimes prioritize search ads because the marketing is usually aimed at people actively looking for related items, resulting in better returns.