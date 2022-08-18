DOJ tells judge ruling on whether to unseal Mar-a-Lago raid investigation is in its ‘early stages’

A federal judge told the Justice Department on Thursday to prepare an edited version of the affidavit underlying the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago — opening the door to more public information about the crime. research prior to the move.

US Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, who signed the search warrant for the Aug. 8 raid, postponed a final decision on whether or not to publish the document, which media and allies of President Donald Trump sought after the extraordinary raid.

He told the government to come back with proposed redactions after a Justice Department official claimed that releasing information about witnesses could hinder future collaborators or endanger those who provided information.

The judge also made comments suggesting he would consider releasing additional information, such as seeking media organizations.

He said he was “unwilling to believe that the affidavit should be fully sealed,” adding that “there are parts of it that could at least presumably be unsealed.” That happened despite the government emphasizing the risks and stating that a heavily redacted document would be virtually meaningless.

The judge also ordered additional documents to be disclosed Thursday, though not the affidavit that is believed to contain a wealth of information about the case the government is building. That includes procedural information, including the government’s request to seal a search warrant, the court’s order to grant the request, and a criminal cover sheet for the warrant.

One of these, the ‘Request for a search warrant by telephone or other reliable electronic means’, uses ‘evidence of a crime’ as the basis.

Another checked box states the agent’s reason for believing that “contraband, fruits of crime, or other items are illegally possessed.” Boxes with that default language were both checked.

Under a section on violations, the warrant’s application cites three alleged crimes: “Intentional retention of national defense information,” as well as “Disclosure or removal of government documents,” and “Obstruction of federal investigation.” It refers to the affidavit and the name of the requesting special agent is redacted.

Justice Department official Jay Bratt pleaded for the seal, saying there was “real concern not only for the safety of these witnesses, but also to deter other witnesses who come forward and cooperate.” according to the Ministry of Justice. Washington Post.

The investigation is “in its early stages,” he said, there was important material from the grand jury that must remain sealed.

He said the specific information provided by sources could be used to determine their identities, despite all attempts to edit material.

The affidavit would reveal the administration’s likely reason that a crime may have been committed in relation to the removal and storage of a treasure trove of classified material after former President Donald Trump left office.

Trump spokesman Taylor Brudowich called for the release of the full, unedited affidavit, calling the police raid a “burglary.”

‘Pres. Trump has made it clear that the American people should be able to see the unedited affidavit regarding the raid and burglary of his home. Today, Magistrate Judge Reinhard rejected the DOJ’s cynical attempt to hide the entire affidavit from Americans,” he wrote.

“However, no redactions would be needed and the entire affidavit should be released, given the propensity of Democrats to use redactions to hide government corruption, just as they did with the Russian hoax,” he said.

He referenced editorial battles in the Mueller report, where Democrats themselves were outraged over a summary released by former AG Bill Barr before a declassified version of the report was released.

The judge who cleared the raid and authorized the release of the search warrant that contained information about the amount of material that officers had removed was due to hear arguments at 1 p.m. about releasing the fundamental material.

The Justice Department opposes the move, which is being pursued by the media, arguing that disclosure would harm the ongoing investigation.

“The fact that this investigation includes highly classified materials further underscores the need to protect the integrity of the investigation and increases the potential for harm if information is disclosed prematurely or inappropriately to the public,” the DOJ argued, referring to reliance on witness testimony. .

“Before the events of this week, not since the Nixon administration had let the federal government exercise its power to confiscate records belonging to a former president in such a public manner,” the media argued in their own file last week.

Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb, who attended the raid earlier this month, said she planned to be in court under the supervision of US magistrate judge Bruce Reinhart.

It came one day when Allen Weisselberg, CFO of the Trump Organization, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of tax and financial fraud at a New York courthouse, just the latest in a string of legal developments entangling Trump World.