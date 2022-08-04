DOJ SUES Trump trade adviser Peter Navarro for refusing to turn over White House emails

The Justice Department on Wednesday indicted former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro for emails he sent through a private account while working at Trump’s White House.

Navarro, a rare Trump aide whose White House job lasted throughout Trump’s tenure, had “at least one unofficial email account … to send and receive messages that constitute presidential records,” according to the DOJ. .

According to the lawsuit, the National Archives learned of the private email account of the House Committee investigating the government’s response to Covid-19. Between 200 and 250 emails from a ProtonMail account linked to Navarro should have been turned over to the archives, prosecutors say.

When the archivist tried to reach Navarro about the emails, he did not respond. When contacted by the Justice Department, he said he would not hand over the emails “in the absence of immunity from returning such documents.”

Navarro had a heavy hand in Trump’s response to the coronavirus and was named policy coordinator of his use of the Defense Production Act to drum up more supplies.

Navarro, outside a courthouse, claimed he had been arrested, put in ‘leg irons’ and placed in John Hinckley’s cell when he ignored a congressional subpoena

The lawsuit alleges that Navarro “incorrectly preserves presidential records owned by the United States and part of the permanent historical records of the previous administration.”

The civil suit has been assigned to Clinton-appointed District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly.

Separately, Navarro is embroiled in a criminal trial after he was arrested and charged with contempt of Congress for refusing a subpoena to testify before the Jan. 6 commission. In July, the former trade adviser rejected a plea deal, alleging former President Trump assured him he was subject to administrative law.

His trial is scheduled for November. His chances of winning are slim after former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was convicted earlier this month of contempt of Congress for refusing a subpoena from Congress.

Navarro has publicly criticized the officers who arrested him after they confronted him while he was boarding a flight to Nashville.

“I actually live next door to the FBI. It’s about a 100 meter walk to my door. What did they do instead? They made me go all the way to the airport, tried to board the plane, came to me, handcuffed me, wouldn’t let me use my phone, knocked me down and put me in a prison cell,” he told reporters Outside. the courthouse.

‘Who are these people? This isn’t America,” Navarro said. “I’ve been a distinguished civil servant for four years!”

Navarro told reporters he was locked in the cell of Ronald Reagan gunman John Hinckley. “They seemed to think that was an important historical note.” He said he had been handcuffed and leg irons.

Navarro called the mansion of his arrest “terrorism” and akin to “Stalinist Russia”.

Then he went after the minority leader: “Shame on Kevin McCarthy.” Navarro claimed McCarthy hadn’t done enough to push back the select subcommittee investigating Jan. 6.