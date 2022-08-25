DoJ releases memo sent to Bill Barr saying Donald Trump should not be charged with obstruction

The Justice Department on Wednesday released the unedited 2019 memo that concluded that nothing President Donald Trump did — including firing the FBI director — amounted to obstruction of justice or warrant a prosecution regarding the Mueller charge. research.

Even without constitutional barriers to impeaching a president, it says, there’s no reason to reply.

The former president issued a statement welcoming the release of the nine-page document and ridiculing the Washington watchdog group that had requested its publication.

It was said that my “behavior primarily reflected a frustration with the Mueller probe and what” [I] seen as the politics behind it”, in addition to what I believed was absolutely flawed and Fake News reports.

‘Sounds familiar?’ he asked.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington have been devastated by these findings that they have worked so hard to ‘expose’, but can now move on to the even more ridiculous witch-hunt that has already sparked a major Mar-a-Lago Red Wave with the voters of our nation!’ he said.

The nine-page memo, prepared for then-Attorney General William Barr by some senior Justice Department officials, offered a legal analysis of whether Trump had criminalized the investigation into possible links between Russia and his 2016 presidential campaign. obstructed.

Barr agreed with the conclusions of the March 24, 2019 memo and announced the same day that he had concluded that Trump’s conduct did not violate the law.

While the decision to unblock Trump is well documented, the newly released memo provides additional details about how two of the department’s most senior leaders came to that conclusion.

The department’s decision was notable because special counsel Robert Mueller, who led the Russia investigation, declined to rule in his 448-page report whether Trump had obstructed justice, but also emphatically did not exonerate him.

Instead, it highlighted cases where Trump injected himself into the Russia investigation, suggesting there may be a case.

But the memo report examined 10 cases where Trump lashed out or otherwise injected himself into the investigation into Russia.

Those include his May 2017 resignation of then-FBI Director James Comey; his request to Comey three months earlier to halt an investigation into his administration’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn; and his subsequent attempts to get Mueller fired.

In their memo, the two officials, Edward O’Callaghan and Steven Engel, claimed that none of these acts amounted to criminal obstruction of justice and said there was evidence that Trump was taking the steps he was taking “not for an illegal purpose.” but because he believed the investigation was politically motivated and hindered his ability to rule.

For example, in the case of Comey’s firing, they wrote that the “driving force” was anger at Comey’s refusal to publicly state that the FBI was not investigating Trump itself, rather than an attempt by Trump to derail the investigation.

And in other cases, they said, none of Trump’s requests or guidelines to “change the oversight of the investigation” — including telling his White House counsel to initiate Mueller’s firing — ever materialized. executed.

“In all cases, after the president gave his directions, the orders were not carried out,” the memo said.

‘Of course it is true that an act can be an attempt or an attempt, even if it is not successful.

“But the fact that the president could have given these directions himself, and not removed a subordinate for failing to convey his instructions, weigh against finding a pretext to obstruct justice.”

They argued that the facts in the Trump investigation did not match other previous obstructionist prosecutions. Most of the obstruction cases cited by Mueller, they said, involved cases where there was an inherently wrongful attempt to conceal or destroy evidence or to thwart the investigation of an underlying crime. Those factors don’t exist here, they wrote.

“The report does not identify an obstructionist case that the Department has tracked under similar circumstances, nor have we identified any,” the attorneys wrote, citing Mueller’s report.

The ministry released the memo Wednesday after an appeals court ruling last week said the document had been wrongly withheld from a government watchdog group, Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics, in Washington, which had sued for it.

In a statement Wednesday, the group criticized the memo as a “breathtakingly generous picture of the law and the facts for Donald Trump.”

“It significantly distorts the facts and the law in favor of Donald Trump and does not fit in with a serious reading of the obstruction of justice bill or the facts as found by special counsel Mueller,” the statement said.