DOJ mistakenly exposes of privileged Trump files from Mar-a-Lago

The Justice Department inadvertently revealed a list of Donald Trump documents examined by ‘privilege review teams’ that were included among thousands of materials seized from Mar-a-Lago.

That Documentsthat Trump’s lawyers are trying to keep out of the hands of government investigators include discussions of presidential pardons late in Trump’s tenure — including the pardon of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojovich.

A judge ordered those documents to be kept under seal, but they were released in a government court, where they are no longer available.

Other documents include communications with Trump’s stable of lawyers — the kind of attorney-client communications Trump has argued must be kept out of the hands of the FBI.

President Donald Trump is shaken by the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago. The Justice Department released a list of documents sorted by a privilege review team in a booklet. It has since been taken down

Trump has already complained that agents seized “medical records” from his home, although the information that was accidentally released reveals that this may be less than meets the eye.

The statement shows a ‘doctor’s letter from Dr. Harold Bornstein’ from 2016 – as evidenced by the infamous letter already published in which Bornstein vouched for Trump’s ‘exceptional’ health before Trump took office.

It was included on a list of materials the government decided should be returned to the former president after being removed during the search.

The documents were attached to an Aug. 30 Justice Department document filed weeks after the Aug. 8 raid on Trump’s private Florida club.

One document refers to a consent order regarding attorneys in the case involving Trump rape accuser E. Jean Carrol. Trump denies her claims

Stop messing around: One document, called ‘The President’s Call,’ has a note that reads, ‘Message from Rudy,’ in what could be a reference to former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was a key figure in the election effort.

Lawyer Charles Harder (c) is among the lawyers mentioned. He has represented Trump in suits going after media groups, journalists and publishers

One document refers to a settlement between a Trump Golf and the PGA Tour

A misspelled note says ‘Joe DeGernova Appoint Special Counsel [sic],’ which could indicate Joe DiGenova, the former US attorney who appeared with Rudy Giuliani at an infamous post-election RNC press conference.

It also includes a ‘Post-it note’ from Cleta Mitchell, who is a Washington lawyer who advised Trump during the impeachment effort in his final weeks in office.

Other documents refer to pardon and mediation discussions using only the initials of the individuals being considered. Trump went on a pardon spree during his final weeks in office.

According to the document, an attorney on the review team provided on Aug. 25 that the privilege review team provided a 39-page document that “appears to reflect the former president’s urgings.” Most of the pages are titled ‘The President’s Call’ and include the President’s seal, it says.

There are two sets of documents that constitute candidates for “potential” privilege.

On the list of documents determined to be privileged was an unsigned June 2017 letter from Trump lawyer Marc Kasowitz’s firm to former special counsel Robert Mueller.

One was a document titled ‘Executive Action to Combat Illegal Immigration and Move Towards Merit-Based Entry.’

Another document refers to Trump’s rape accuser E. Jean Carol. Trump has denied her claims as her defamation case worked its way through the courts.