DOJ inventory PROVES there was nothing suspect about Mar-a-Lago search photo, ex-FBI agents say

The release this week of a photo of classified documents on the Mar-a-Lago carpet angered Donald Trump and his allies, who accused the FBI of staging the image to discredit the former president.

But former special agents said the photo was standard practice for documenting items found during a search, and that an inventory released Friday clearly stated the papers were found in a box — not scattered on the floor.

The photo was released in a court file on Tuesday evening.

Trump himself led the way by claiming it was part of a defamation.

“Awful way the FBI threw documents indiscriminately during the Mar-a-Lago raid (perhaps it was me doing it!), then started taking pictures of them for the public to see,” he wrote. he on his Truth Social media platform.

“Did you think they wanted them to be a secret?”

A court filed this week contained this photo from the Mar-a-Lago FBI search. It led to accusations from Donald Trump that agents were trying to frame him for leaving documents on the ground – but former agents said it followed standard practice for documenting items seized during a search, and that a log would be added showing where they were found

The FBI searched Trump’s Florida headquarters on August 8, setting off a political storm

Trump has repeatedly accused the Justice Department of conducting witch hunts against him, and his supporters have demanded that the FBI be dissolved or abolished

And in a telephone interview, he claimed they had called him a “slob.”

The accusation added to complaints that the FBI had embarked on a political mission to search his home while trying to investigate government documents apparently held by Trump after he left office.

But former agents, who together conducted hundreds of similar searches, said there was nothing off-putting about the photo.

“Trump’s conclusion was that it was released to show carelessness, but I don’t think there was any allegation about that,” said Bobby Chacon, who left the FBI after a 24-year career that included searching for classified documents.

“It was a normal photo I would expect to take.”

Michael Tabman, another former agent, said it would have been one of a series of photos documenting the investigation, showing where the items were found and the items themselves.

“We always take pictures during a search – before we come in, what we find and what it looks like on the way out to avoid accusations that we destroyed something,” he said.

“Since the critical element of the search was for sensitive documents, they arranged it so that the front pages are clearly marked as top secret.”

An inventory of seized items released Monday morning made it clear that the documents seen on the carpet were in fact from a box or container in an office.

A majority of Americans say in a Wall Street Journal poll published this week that the FBI’s search for Mar-a-Lago was part of a proper investigation.

He added that the documents would be arranged on the floor for easy viewing.

“If you have cocaine on a desk, you can take a picture of it,” he said.

‘But if they’re documents in a drawer or cupboard, how are you going to display them realistically, other than putting them down? There’s nothing unusual about that—as long as the FBI documents where it was originally found.”

That documentation came on Friday, publishing an inventory of seized items, said security expert David Gomez, a former FBI special agent with 27 years of experience.

He said item 2, listed as “office box/container,” matched the photo and tag #2A.

This clarifies the photo of the classified documents in the DOJ’s response, which clearly indicates that the photo was a representation of all the classified documents found in the box to the right. Item 2A,” he tweeted.

The inventory was revealed in a Justice Department lawsuit, which listed the contents of 33 boxes and containers recovered from an office and storage area during the August 8 search.

In addition to the classified material, it also clarifies the amount of unclassified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago, even though they should have been sent to the National Archives at the end of Trump’s tenure.

The Justice Department has said that there was no secure area for sensitive government secrets in Mar-a-Lago and has opened a criminal investigation.