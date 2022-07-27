Dogs use their noses to ‘see’ as well as to smell, study suggests 

Dogs can use their highly sensitive noses to both “see” and smell, a new study suggests.

Researchers have discovered an “extensive pathway” in the brains of domestic dogs that connects areas that deal with smell and sight.

This allows dogs to have a remarkable sense of direction and awareness even when they can’t see – explaining how some blind dogs can play fetch.

Dogs’ strong sense of smell can help them detect and distinguish various objects and obstacles, even if they are blind.

WHAT IS THE NEW WAY? Researchers have identified an “extensive pathway” in the brains of domestic dogs that runs from the olfactory bulb to the occipital lobe. The olfactory bulb is a structure in the forebrain of vertebrates that receives neural input about odors. Meanwhile, the occipital lobe is the brain’s visual processing area, associated with distance and depth perception, color determination, and more.

The new study provides the first evidence that dogs’ sense of smell is integrated with their vision and other unique parts of the brain.

“We’ve never seen this connection between the nose and occipital lobe, functionally the visual cortex, in dogs, in any species,” said study author Pip Johnson, assistant professor of clinical sciences at Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. .

‘When we walk into a room, we mainly use our vision to determine where the door is, who is in the room, where the table is.

“Whereas in dogs this study shows that the sense of smell is really integrated with vision in terms of how they learn about and orient themselves in their environment.”

The new research confirms Johnson’s clinical experience with blind dogs, which function remarkably well despite being unable to see.

“They can still retrieve and navigate their environment much better than people with the same condition,” she said.

“Knowing that there is an information highway between those two areas could be immensely reassuring to owners of dogs with incurable eye diseases.”

However, exactly how blind dogs use smells to see objects is not understood, Johnson added.

“Veterinarians have long wondered how dogs with complete blindness have navigated so well in their environment, even in strange and new environments,” she told MailOnline.

“The olfactory connection we identified gives us an answer to this and shows that they are less dependent on their eyes alone and likely use olfactory information to navigate their world.”

In the canine brain, information pathways run from the olfactory bulb (bottom left) to five different areas. The newly found connection (shown in orange) links the olfactory system to the occipital lobe, the brain’s visual processing area. Other networks (in blue and pink) connect the olfactory bulb to areas of the brain associated with memories and emotions

Eileen Jenkin, a veterinarian at Huntsville Veterinary Specialists & Emergency in Alabama who was not part of the study, described the new findings as “fantastic.”

“There have been many people who theorized that this connection existed, based on the behavior of trained dogs and sniffer dogs, but no one has been able to prove it,” she said. Science news.

For the study, the team performed MRI scans on the brains of 23 dogs – 20 mixed breeds and three beagles – to create digital 3D ‘maps’.

Researchers then identified patches of white matter that carry signals between brain regions, each of which looks a bit like a “road network.”

The map showed pathways connecting the olfactory bulb to areas of the brain related to memories and emotions.

Humans have this network too, which is why smelling certain scents seems to take us back in time.

But what was surprising was a new information pathway that ran between the olfactory bulb and the occipital lobe, the brain’s visual processing area.

“This is the first documentation of a direct link between the olfactory bulb and occipital lobe in any species and is a step towards a better understanding of how dogs integrate olfactory stimuli into their cognitive function,” the team said.

Identifying new connections in the brains of canines also opens up possibilities for further research, as in other mammalian species – possibly even in humans.

“Seeing this variation in the brain allows us to see what’s possible in the mammalian brain,” Johnson said.

“Maybe we have a rudimentary connection between those two areas from when we were more ape-like and scent-focused, or maybe other species have significant variations that we haven’t explored.”

Johnson also told Science News that they are striving to explore the olfactory tracts of cats.

“Cats also have the most amazing sense of smell, and probably more connections than the dog I can see,” she said.