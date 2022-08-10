Dogs killed in QLD: Urgent warning issued after dogs die after visiting Sunshine Coast beaches

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Pet owners are on high alert following a spate of mysterious dog deaths on several popular beaches, prompting warnings from local vets and authorities.

Experts suspect poisonings have claimed the lives of at least five dogs in recent days, while many others have been rushed to veterinary hospitals in need of life-saving treatment on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

All the dogs had visited Buddina Beach or the surrounding beaches of Minyama, Point Cartwright and La Balsa before becoming ill.

The RSPCA has designated the case as a ‘current priority investigation’ and is working with the Queensland Police Service and the City Council.

At least five dogs have died after walking on a beach in Queensland (pictured Billy the Beagle)

Owners took their dogs for walks on Buddina Beach (pictured) and other nearby Sunshine Coast beaches including Minyama, Point Cartwright and La Balsa

North Coast Veterinary Emergency and Critical Care has issued a public warning to dog owners to ‘take care’ when visiting identified areas with their furry friends and to keep a watchful eye to ensure they don’t drink or eat anything of which the origin is unknown.

“Unfortunately, we have had a series of patients with similar symptoms that may indicate ingestion toxicity,” the clinic writes.

“While we cannot confirm the cause of these presentations, the link with these patients is the area they walked in the 12 hours prior.

“Symptoms to look out for include gastrointestinal upset, lethargy, or a change in your pet’s behavior.”

“We have chosen to be cautious and have informed the local authorities.”

A dog shelter also issued a similar warning when it expressed its heartbreak over the death of Billy the Beagle – one of his beloved clients.

‘Our hearts are broken. Our beautiful boy Billy appears to be the victim of poisoning,” wrote Doggie Adventure Playhouse.

Rescue dog Sophie died after suspected poisoning incident on Buddina beach, leaving her owner ‘absolutely heartbroken’

“Dogs are our heart, our love, our companions and loyal cuddle buddies.

“Our loving thoughts and hugs go out to Billy’s beautiful and heartbroken parents.”

Billy’s owners, Val and Peter Logan, told the… ABC they took Billy for a walk to the beach and he returned home ‘very happy’.

Half an hour after bringing him back, the two-year-old pup started vomiting incessantly to the point where Mr. and Mrs. Logan had to rush him to the vet.

Billy died later that night.

Silver Lining Pet Rescue Inc announced on Wednesday that one of its rescue dogs Sophie has died after a suspected poisoning incident on Buddina beach.

The owner was reportedly “absolutely heartbroken” by the tragic loss.

He, like Mr. and Mrs. Logan, had taken a walk on the beach on Friday afternoon with his dog.

But Sophie became seriously ill overnight and died.

The RSPCA has launched an investigation into the mysterious wave of deaths in conjunction with Queensland Police and the Municipality (stock image)

The RSPCA confirmed its investigation with the help of the police and the municipality.

“The focus of the investigation is to try to pinpoint the cause of the recent wave of poisoning on the Sunshine Coast to determine whether the origin is intentional, accidental or environmental,” a spokeswoman told the Daily Mail Australia.

“Anyone who suspects that their dog has ingested something poisonous is encouraged to seek veterinary treatment immediately.

“We urge all dog walkers to remain vigilant and monitor their pets so that they do not drink or eat anything of unknown origin.

Dog owners who suspect their pet has ingested something poisonous are urged to report it to RSPCA at 1300 ANIMAL or the police