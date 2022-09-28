Dogs can smell when we’re stressed, study suggests

A study dog ​​sniffing someone’s breath and sweat sample. Credit: Kerry Campbell, CC-BY 4.0 (creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)



The physiological processes associated with an acute psychological stress response cause changes in human breath and sweat that dogs can detect with 93.75% accuracy, according to a new study published this week in the open-access journal. . PLOS ONE by Clara Wilson of Queen’s University Belfast, UK, and colleagues.

Scents emitted from the body are chemical signals designed for communication, primarily within species. Given dogs’ remarkable sense of smell, their close domestication history with humans, and their use to support human psychological conditions such as anxiety, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), researchers wondered whether dogs could detect chemical cues to respond to the psychological states. from their owners.

In the new study, the researchers collected samples of breath and sweat from non-smokers who had not recently eaten or drank. Samples were collected both before and after a rapid computational task, along with self-reported stress levels and objective physiological measures: heart rate (HR) and blood pressure (BP).

Samples from 36 participants who reported an increase in stress due to the task, and experienced an increase in HR and BP during the task, were shown to trained dogs within three hours of administration. Four dogs of different breeds and breed mixes were trained, with both a clicker and kibble, to match scents in a discrimination task. In testing, dogs were asked to find the participant’s stress sample (taken at the end of the task), while the same person’s relaxed sample (just minutes before the task started) was also in the sample setup.

Overall, dogs were able to detect and perform their alert behavior on the sample taken during stress in 675 of 720 trials, or 93.75% of the time, much larger than expected by chance (p

The authors conclude that dogs can detect an odor associated with the change in volatile organic compounds produced by humans in response to stress, a finding that tells us more about the human-dog relationship and can be applied to training dogs. anxiety and PTSD service dogs currently trained to respond primarily to visual cues.

The authors add: “This study shows that dogs can discriminate between people’s breath and sweat before and after a stressful task. This finding tells us that an acute, negative, psychological stress response alters the odor profile of our breath/sweat , and that dogs can detect this change in scent.”

Dogs found to be effective for mass screening of humans for COVID-19

More information:

Dogs can distinguish between human baseline and psychological stress odors, PLoS ONE (2022). Dogs can distinguish between human baseline and psychological stress odors,(2022). DOI: 10.1371/journal.pone.0274143

Provided by Public Library of Science

