Dogs across Britain pay their respects during Queen Elizabeths funeral

Queen Elizabeth’s beloved ponies and corgis appeared outside Windsor Castle yesterday to pay their respects on the day of her funeral.

But they weren’t the only four-legged royal fans to pay tribute.

Pooches from across the UK also paid tribute to Her Majesty as she was laid to rest at the state funeral.

Frank a Pomeranian, from Surrey, said goodbye to the monarch by dressing up as his favorite Paddington Bear.

He looked adorable in a little red hat and a cute blue jacket that resembled the famous bear’s.

While a very upset Labrador, from Northumberland, howled his way through the entire funeral.

Another adorable Labrador ‘sat attention’ during the procession until the Queen’s coffin reached the Abbey.

Every time the bagpipes played during the funeral, three cute Dalmatians sang along in Scotland.

Another adorable dog looked somber as he watched the funeral with his owners yesterday

This cute cocker spaniel, named Prince George, mourned the Queen as he looked out his window at a flag at half-mast

While Archie, a collie from Wigan, looked emotional as he watched the service with his owner.

It comes after the Queen’s corgis Muick and Sandy, who were entrusted to the Duke of York after the Queen’s death on Thursday 8, were spotted on the steps of Windsor Castle, flanked by two aides.

The dogs were a gift to the Queen from Prince Andrew and his daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 32, to help her cope with the death of Prince Philip last year.

The monarch’s last two Corgis, escorted by two royal aides walking them on a leash, could be seen quietly standing on the side of Windsor Castle.

Prince Andrew was seen talking to aides and giving the corgis a sympathetic pet as he caught his breath before returning to yesterday’s solemn proceedings.

It was confirmed by the BBC that Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson would look after the corgis at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, where they live together.

The Queen returned to Windsor yesterday – and has been reunited forever with her beloved husband Prince Philip.

She was greeted with a blanket of flowers as mourners arrived at St. George’s Chapel for the Queen’s Committal Service.

Tens of thousands of people lined The Long Walk and applauded as the flower-bedecked hearse carrying the late sovereign’s coffin slowly made its way towards her Berkshire castle, where she spent most of her final years before her death at Balmoral 11 days ago.