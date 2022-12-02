Doggett’s four helpers put South Australia on the map

South Australia 329 (McSweeney 118, Weatherald 100, Siddle 4-59) and 4 for 111 (Drew 54*, Bird 4-37) lead Tasmania 148 (Doran 42, Doggett 4-21) by 292 runs

South Australia’s pace put their side in control against Tasmania as the visitors approached a 300-point lead on stumps on day two of their Sheffield Shield match in Hobart.

Tasmania were bowled for 149 in just 50.3 overs at the Blundstone Arena, leaving them 180 down in the first innings. SA opted not to force the follow-on and extended their lead to 291 by stumps.

Daniel Drew was unbeaten on 54, having hit nine of his 76 balls for four.

Veteran fast Jackson Bird worked his way through the SA top order, having taken the last two wickets in the first innings to finish 3 for 68.

South Australia added 20 for the last two wickets early in day two to take them to 329, and their three quicks took control of the game after Tasmania’s openers made 33.

Tasmania lost 5 for 33 either side of lunch with Brendan Doggett causing most of the early damage and taking three of the first four wickets.

Fellow pacemakers Nathan McAndrew and Wes Agar kept the pressure on a pitch and provided some help for the quicks.

“We talked about bowling hard and heavy in the wicket and trying to make the most of the turf that was there,” said Doggett, who had taken just four wickets in three previous Shield appearances this season. “Wes Agar did a great job with Nathan McAndrew, we all gave our best.”

Jake Doran, who returned a positive COVID-19 test on the first day, was the lone home hitter to withstand the SA onslaught. He scored 42 from 53 balls and set up 66 for the sixth wicket with Beau Webster after Tasmania floundered at 5 for 66. Doran’s dismissal, however, caused another slump of 5 for 17 either side of the tea.

“All day long they constantly challenged our defense and were rewarded with a wicket that still has a little bit of life in it,” said Tasmania captain Jordan Silk. “Their bowlers hit the wicket quite hard and challenged our defense and unfortunately we weren’t quite ready today.