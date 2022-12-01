Dog The Bounty Hunter offers an emotional tribute to David Robinson, his late co-star

<!–

Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman paid an emotional tribute to former co-star David Robinson following his tragic death at the age of 50 on Wednesday.

Robinson – who co-starred with Chapman in Dog’s Most Wanted – was on a Zoom call at work when he collapsed in his dining room and died in his wife’s arms.

Chapman, 69, shared TMZ“I am shocked and saddened by the sudden loss of David Robinson, my right-hand man for many years. Until we meet again, brother.’

Brooke Robinson, David’s wife, said in a statement: ‘David was very healthy and was on a working visit in our dining room at home when he collapsed. Lifesaving maneuvers were attempted and paramedics were called. David died in my arms.’

Tragic loss: Duane ‘Dog The Bounty Hunter’ Chapman paid an emotional tribute to former co-star David Robinson following his tragic death at the age of 50 on Wednesday – David can be seen here with Duane and Dr. Mehmet Oz

“We ask once again for time and space to mourn the lost husband, father, brother and friend.”

She also denied that Robinson had suffered a “stroke or heart attack”;

Robinson’s ex-wife Rainey — who also appeared on the show which aired for one season while Dog’s wife battled cancer in 2019 — first confirmed the news to TMZ on Thursday when she said David was on a Zoom call when he had a medical emergency.

Police and paramedics responded and performed CPR when they arrived at the scene, but it was unsuccessful.

Tragedy: Robinson – who co-starred with Chapman in Dog’s Most Wanted – was on a Zoom call at work when he collapsed in his dining room and died in his wife’s arms

No official cause of death has been determined.

David co-starred with Dog in Dog’s Most Wanted, which aired on WGN in 2019.

The series had a different premise than Dog’s other shows, as it dealt with hunting fugitives rather than people who bailed with his company.

In the series — which only had one 10-episode season — Dog juggled not only his career, but also his wife Beth Chapman’s cancer diagnosis.

Sadly, Beth passed away after a battle with throat cancer at the age of 51 in Honolulu, Hawaii in June 2019.

Spin-off: David (circled in red) co-starred with Dog in Dog’s Most Wanted, which aired on WGN in 2019

Sad: His ex-wife Rainey – who also appeared on the show – confirmed the news to TMZ on Thursday when she said David was on a Zoom call when he had a medical emergency

David and ex-wife Rainey are pictured

Interesting: The series had a different premise than Dog’s other shows, as it focused on hunting fugitives rather than people who had bailed with his company

Dog has suffered a great deal of personal loss over the years as one of his daughters died in an accident alongside David and Beth 16 years ago.

Barbara Katie was one of Dog’s 12 children, and one of three he shares with his third wife Lyssa Rae Brittain.

The 23-year-old was killed in a car accident on May 19, 2006 in her native Fairbanks, Alaska.

Muse: In the series – which only had one 10-episode season – Dog juggled not only his career, but also his wife Beth Chapman’s cancer diagnosis (pictured in 2014)

RIP: Sadly, Beth passed away after a battle with throat cancer at the age of 51 in Honolulu, Hawaii in June 2019