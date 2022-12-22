Dog The Bounty Hunter hit with $1.6M tax lien: 'Working diligently to satisfy outstanding debts'

<!–

Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman has been awarded a $1.6 million tax lien over amounts of unpaid taxes in states including Colorado and Hawaii.

“I have been working diligently to pay off this outstanding debt and look forward to putting this behind us,” the reality TV personality, 69, told The American sunwho first reported the story.

The Dog’s Most Wanted personality has $72,229 liens in Hawaii in connection with his “individual income” for the years 2014 and 2019, according to tax documents reviewed by the outlet.

In Colorado, Chapman has federal liens for 2014 through 2020 in Douglas and Jefferson counties.

Chapman has liens in Douglas County amounting to $799,975 (for 2014-2019) and $20,147 (for 2020), according to the County Clerk-Recorder’s office. In Jefferson County, records indicate he has $800,087 in liens for 2014-2019, the outlet reported.

The news about the tax entitlements comes amid a report from the New York Post that Chapman sold his mansion in Castle Rock, Colorado for about $1.59 million.

Chapman and his late wife Beth Chapman, who died in June 2019 at age 51, bought the nine-acre home for $750,000 in 2009, and he listed it for $1.69 million last October, the publication reported.

The veteran TV personality was photographed at NYC’s SiriusXM Studios in April 2015

He said of his tax debt: ‘I have worked diligently to meet these outstanding debts and look forward to putting this behind us’

News of the tax lawsuit comes amid a report that Chapman has sold his Castle Rock, Colorado mansion for about $1.59 million

The house had been featured in three of Chapman’s shows: Dog the Bounty Hunter, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and Dog’s Most Wanted.

Chapman, who married Francie Frane last year, has since moved to Florida, he told the paper.

“I love Colorado — it will always be special to me and Francie,” Chapman said. “We have moved to the sunny state of Florida and are enjoying the warmer weather. Aloha.’

Chapman told the newspaper he is currently focusing his efforts on the DOG Foundation, which targets sex trafficking and aims to help victims of abuse.

Chapman made headlines last year after joining the search for fugitive Brian Laundrie, whose remains were found in Florida on Oct. 20, 2021, more than a month after his girlfriend Gabby Petito was found dead at a Wyoming campground.