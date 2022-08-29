Dog that suffered SHELL-SHOCK and was constantly twitching from Russian bombing has now recovered

<!–

A dog that suffered shell shock as a result of Russian troops bombing Ukraine has now recovered after a Ukrainian soldier took the dog home to care for him.

The dog was found uncontrollable by the Ukrainian soldier, swinging his body from side to side, while on the front lines.

The soldier, deciding he couldn’t abandon the desperate dog, brought the animal back to his home where he and his wife looked after him and helped him recover.

A heartbreaking video shows the dog shaking uncontrollably – the vibrations shaking his entire body as he tries to rest.

But the video later shows the dog’s astonishing recovery – with the dog’s tremors eventually diminishing so much that the dog happily wags its tail while on a walk.

Heartbreaking video of the dog when it first arrived at the couple’s home shows the dog shaking constantly as it is led to the ground, with its breathing labored (left). But the video shows the dog wagging its tail and jumping up to its owners, with the tremors no longer visible after weeks of recovery (right)

Heartbreaking video of the dog when it first arrived at the couple’s home shows the dog shaking uncontrollably as it led across the floor.

The strength of the tremors caused his entire body to convulse as his breathing became labored.

The dog’s head is seen sinking to the ground exhausted, but the grenade shock from the Russian bombs kept him from resting because of the constant shaking.

The video also shows the dog lying flat on the ground, his stomach convulsing from the vibrations.

The images later show that the puppy was outside, but cannot walk properly because of the constant muscle twitching.

But the video shows the dog wagging its tail and jumping up to its owners, with the tremors no longer visible after weeks of recovery.

The wife of the Ukrainian soldier, who posted the images online, said the dog had been taken from the front.

“It’s hard to watch him, to the point where I get tears in my eyes,” she wrote, sharing images of the dog shaking uncontrollably. ‘I wanted to help him. He was shaking, swaying and breathing heavily from the strong bomb explosion.’

Sharing happier images of the dog playing, with his body no longer shaking, she added: ‘But care, love and treatment have done their job and now he is a healthy and happy dog.

‘Help the animals as much as you can, especially at such a time. Who if not us?’

She shared happier images of the dog playing with his body no longer shaking, adding: ‘But care, love and treatment did their job and now he is a healthy and happy dog’

Thousands of Ukrainians have died in Russian shelling and millions have been forced to flee their homes.

The war also affects animals and in April hundreds of dogs were found dead in an animal shelter in Ukraine after Russian occupiers starved them in their cages for weeks.

Volunteer group UAnimals said up to 485 dogs were locked up in their cages at a shelter in Borodyanka, just north of Kiev, by Russian forces shortly after they were invaded on Feb. 24.

There they sat without food or water for about a month while the occupiers let them die, until the personnel were able to return to the compound on April 1 after the Russian soldiers had withdrawn.

Footage released by the UAnimals on Instagram shows workers piling up a huge pile of dead dogs that had been wiped out in front of the occupiers.

Meanwhile, images of half-mutilated corpses in some cages suggested that some dogs were starting to eat their dead cellmates in the complete absence of food.