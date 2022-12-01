Dog pregnant dumped in field finds a home for Christmas

A starving and heavily pregnant Golden Retriever who was dumped in a field for days has found a loving home in time for Christmas.

Four-year-old Amber was found in a field in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, in March.

The frightened pooch hid when someone tried to help, but she eventually became exhausted and was found by a dog walker who took her to the vet.

Amber suffered from sarcoptic mange that bled from scratching and biting her itchy skin.

Amber was brought home by Elly Griffith, 38, and welcomed with open arms by her husband Adam, 42, and their two children, aged six and nine.

Staff believed she had been used for “backyard breeding” and dumped when her owners knew they would have to pay for veterinary intervention to deliver her large litter.

She was then transferred to the Blue Cross animal charity center in Burford, Oxon, Oxfordshire.

Eight puppies were successfully delivered by emergency caesarean section, despite their uterine heart rates beginning to drop.

Amber was too weak and stressed to feed all of her pups, so the charity had to step in to make sure they survived.

More than 25 staff and volunteers worked 24 hours a day to feed the pups – named Theodore, Cider, Dougal, Kasper, Winnie, Holly, Sasha and Bailey – every three hours.

The charity said it was touch and go for all nine dogs, but Amber slowly began to get better and she and her pups began to thrive as well.

All the puppies have found new homes and Amber found her happy ending in time for Christmas after being taken in by the Griffith family of Witney, Oxon.

After sadly losing their 12-year-old golden retriever named Henry in May of this year, the family turned to Blue Cross to adopt a new companion for their other dog Stanley.

Elly said, ‘We wanted a friend for Stanley after the sad passing of our other golden retriever.

‘The Blue Cross showed me some pictures of how bad Amber had been when she came to the relocation centre.

“She was covered in horrible skin, she was pregnant and very thin.

“All the puppies had been rehomed, but Amber was still looking for a new home.

“We have kids, so we wanted to make sure Amber had a good character before we took her home.

“When me and my two kids went to visit her, we just fell in love with her. She is so calm, sweet and relaxed.

“We thought she would be very scared after everything that had happened to her.

“I don’t know how, but she’s so good with people despite the terrible neglect she’s had.

‘She still trusts people and is so sweet and welcomed us right away.

‘Amber loves the garden and likes to go for a walk in the woods.

“It was just fantastic that Amber has settled into our family and been able to give her the home she deserves after being used as a puppy farm dog.

“This criminal business can be just as lucrative as drug trafficking. It’s nasty stuff.

Amber was so sick and they thought she wouldn’t survive having these puppies so the puppy farmers kicked her out and left her to die and thankfully someone found her.

“There are so many dogs like Amber who haven’t been so lucky.

“We really want to spoil Amber this Christmas.

“The kids love her, they love playing with her in the garden, and we all look forward to her first Christmas with us.”

Hannah Wiltshire, manager of the Blue Cross center at the Burford rehoming center said: ‘Poor Amber is just one of the pets we’ve helped this year and we’re delighted she found a wonderful loving home in time for Christmas.

“We have never been more needed and I am incredibly proud that our team of staff and volunteers have worked around the clock to give Amber’s puppies the best possible start in life.

“Without our help, it’s unlikely Amber or her litter would have survived.”

The Blue Cross has taken in 3,574 pets for rehoming so far this year, and 14 percent of those were abandoned by cruel owners.

