Dog park murder Byford WA: Four charged over killing of Nardia Spice

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

In the picture: Nardia Louise Spice, 40

Four people will stand trial for the murder of a mother of six, who they allegedly lured to death in a planned attack at a Perth dog park before burying her in bushland.

Western Australian police say a body believed to be that of 40-year-old Nardia Louise Spice, who had been missing for two weeks, was found buried in bushland near the small town of Jarrahdale on October 7.

Detectives accused Zachariah Dean Brough, 32, and his partner Eve Marsh, 30, of murdering the alleged victim, who they knew, at a dog park in Byford.

A 24-year-old man has also been charged in the shocking alleged murder, while Jesse Desmond Jones, 26, who identifies as a woman, is accused of being an accessory.

Police allege Ms Spice was lured to the dog park under the guise of providing sexual services.

Zachariah Dean Brough, 32, and Eve Marsh, 30, have both been charged with the shocking murder

Police allege Ms Spice was lured to the dog park under the guise of providing sexual services. Pictured: Accused murderer Eve Marsh

Acting Coroner Sam Hazlitt said police believed Ms Spice was killed on September 23 at the dog park before being buried around 25km away.

“It will be alleged that she has suffered critical injuries as a result of head trauma,” Police Chief Hazlitt said.

“The body was buried and efforts have been made to hide it.”

Sgt Hazlitt said the alleged killing was premeditated.

Both Brough and the 24-year-old faced Perth Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 24-year-old man is due to face manslaughter charges at Armadale Magistrate’s Court on October 25.

Marsh is due to appear before Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on October 26.

Ms Jones will appear in court again in two weeks.