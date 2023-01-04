Dog owner mauled trying to save his labrador from a vicious attack in Melbourne

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A brave dog owner suffered severe bite marks and his labrador is lucky to be alive after two other dogs being walked by a woman attacked them.

Joe Chan, 40, was taking the Momo family’s pet for a walk on Lakeview Avenue in Rowville in Melbourne’s east at around 11pm when two dogs leading the way with a woman turned and charged.

They attacked Momo, who received six bites during the ordeal.

Mr. Chan was so badly injured that he had to spend two nights in hospital.

Momo the beloved Labrador (pictured) is alive, but has suffered multiple bite marks

“I’m afraid he might die, he’s my family,” Mr. Chan said 9News.

“That dog tried to attack my dog ​​(on the neck), so my dog ​​can die.”

Mr. Chan then risked his own body and pried one of Momo’s dog jaws off, before it turned to attack him.

“I tried to use my hand to move (Momo) away from the mouth,” he said.

He was dragged to the ground and bitten seven times.

He kept calling for help before neighbors came to his aid and called an ambulance for him.

Mr. Chan claims the woman collapsed into a wall during the ordeal, before getting up and walking away, all without saying a word to him.

Mr Chan had to spend two nights in hospital to be treated for his injuries (pictured)

He waited two hours for an ambulance and then spent two nights in the hospital.

Momo survived the ordeal, but is left with the physical and mental scars of the incident.

Mr. Chan does not call for the animals to be slaughtered, but does want the woman to apologize to him for the incident.

“I hope that woman can come out and say sorry,” he said.