Dog Lover Spends Three Days in Hospital After Chihuahua Urges Her FACE While She Sleeps

A woman has been hospitalized after her daughter’s dog accidentally pooped on her face while she was sleeping.

Amanda Gommo, 51, spent three days in hospital after Belle, a Chihuahua, had a “minor accident” on her face, including in her mouth, which left her severely ill and requiring medical treatment.

Ms Gommo, from Bristol, said she was cuddling the dog while taking an afternoon nap when he became ill and had ‘violent diarrhoea’, with some of the excrement falls in her mouth.

Belle has since been forgiven for her mishap, with Ms Gommo stating that she will “definitely pay more attention to what position we sleep in in the future.”

After the incident, Ms. Gommo ran to the bathroom to be ill, but was later taken to hospital after falling ill with a gastrointestinal infection passed down from Belle.

Speaking of the ordeal, she said, ‘I rushed to the bathroom and my son was in the shower, so before rinsing him out, I had time to take a quick photo!

“It was disgusting, and I kept swinging violently for hours – I just couldn’t get the taste out of my mouth.”

Belle was taken to the vet where she was given antibiotics for a ‘nasty stomach flu’.

Later that day, Ms. Gommo began showing symptoms similar to Belle’s and called 111 who sent an ambulance to her home.

Ms Gommo said she still loves Belle with all her heart after the incident that left her in the hospital

Paramedics prescribed her painkillers for her stomach cramps and instructed her to drink plenty of water to flush out any infections.

After their visit, her symptoms continued to get worse and 48 hours later, the cramps had spread all over her body.

Ms Gommo’s mother then called 999, who sent another ambulance and admitted her to the Bristol Royal Infirmary, where she was immediately put on an IV.

There, doctors diagnosed her with a gastrointestinal infection that had entered her mouth through Belle’s feces days earlier.

She was kept under observation for three days while they rehydrated her with the electrolytes and glucose she had lost.

Ms Gommo, who also suffers from chromium disease, said: ‘From the moment I got sick to the moment I was put on the IV, I couldn’t eat anything.

“The cramps got worse and worse until I could feel them all over my body, even in my legs.

“They sent an ambulance for the second time and I was so dehydrated from being sick and having diarrhea that my kidneys had shrunk to half their size.

“I was in the hospital for three days until they flushed the infection out through an IV.

“My letter of discharge said I had had a gastrointestinal infection caused by a dog defecating in my mouth – something doctors had never seen before.

“I’ve been drinking two Lucozades a day since it happened, lots of tea and lots of water, and I’m happy to say that both me and Belle are on the mend.

“I’ve forgiven Belle for her accident and I still love her with all my heart, but I’ll definitely pay more attention to the position we sleep in in the future!”