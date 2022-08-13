Dog House Australia hosted by Dr. Chris Brown remains a surprise hit for controversial Channel 10

<!–

Animal show Dog House Australia becomes a surprise winner of the ratings for Channel 10.

The reality hit, where rescue dogs find their ‘forever homes’, scored 438,000 viewers in the major metro centers on Thursday evening.

The heartwarming show, hosted by hunky Dr. Chris Brown, appears as the controversial network’s second big hit of the year after 10’s Hunted crushed the ratings and was quickly renewed for a second season.

Hunted follows 18 participants who go on the run as they try to avoid being captured by a team of former intelligence agents and police officers led by lead investigator Dr. David Craig.

The gripping series, in which contestants must evade captivity while being chased by a team of surveillance experts, averaged 1.09 million viewers nationwide in nine episodes.

Dog House Australia continues to build an audience. The show attracted 365,000 viewers at the same time last week, giving the Commonwealth Games even stiff competition.

Meanwhile, the top-rated entertainment program on Thursday, which is traditionally a quiet night on the box, was Channel Seven’s The Chase Australia.

With 27-year-old Mara Lejins as the latest Chaser, the quiz show has been a brilliant performer for Seven all year round.

Thursday it attracted 530,000 viewers in the ratings of the metro overnight.

Home and Away, also on Seven, continued its patchy ratings.

The long-running soap had just 419,000 fans in its five major centers on Thursday.

Channel 10’s The Project is still trying to win back fans.

The panel show for news and current affairs attracted 315,000 viewers in the major centers on Thursday at 7 p.m.

This was a huge improvement from the same time last week when it only scored 204,000 fans. But it was still a poor performance from what was once a major ratings winner.

Meanwhile, according to the ABC news and current affairs panel, Q&A put in a weak performance overnight.

Only 230,000 viewers in the five major centers listened to viewer panelists discussing China.

Overall, Channel Nine won the night, but only with a 28.6 percent market share, while Seven came in second with 27.7 percent of the market.

Channel 10 scored 17.9 percent of the audience, while ABC controlled 16.9 percent of the market.