Dog goes through X-ray scanner at Wisconsin airport

A dog was “accidentally” sent through an airport X-ray scanner in its owner’s carry-on luggage this week, prompting the TSA to issue a gleeful tweet about the do’s and don’ts of the dog. take pets on a plane

The tweet read: ‘A dog was accidentally sent through for X-rays this week. When traveling with any animal, notify your airline and know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be checked at the machine.’

It is unclear what breed of dog the animal was, and the pet’s owner has not been identified.

But animal lovers were outraged and demanded to know if the dog had been injured.

Comments included: ‘Accidental my glute max. Someone tried to evade the rules, or become a headline… 100% done on purpose.’ The owner of that dog should go to jail for treating her fur baby so cruelly!! And: ‘So, are we all avoiding the question of… is the dog okay?’

The poor dog was caught by the security machine during a routine scan at the Dane County, Wisconsin Regional Airport less than a month after Smelly the cat was attacked at JFK. The traveler claimed that he had no idea that the bold kitty had slipped into his bag.

The x-ray shows the dog curled up in the backpack, seemingly unfazed by the experience.

The owner’s backpack was placed upside down in the bin; the officers had no idea a dog was inside.

In both cases, the TSA insisted there was no damage.

Spokeswoman Jessica Mayle said channel 3000 the dog’s owner had correctly declared her furry friend to the airline, but had simply forgotten to remove him from her backpack before sending him through the scanner.

“It looked like a backpack,” he said, “so they put the bag upside down in the container, so our officers wouldn’t know there was an animal inside and they shipped everything out, and then of course our officers are looking at the X-ray images. , they see a dog on the screen and they say, “Wait a minute, this is not right.”

“So they got the passenger, hooked them up, talked to her and educated her.”

He added: “In this case, it was just someone who was naive about the selection process and just didn’t know the rules, so there was no malicious intent or anything.”

It is not clear if the dog was a service animal that was allowed to travel in the cabin of the plane or if it was placed in the baggage hold for the flight.

Both the dog and its human were uninjured and continued on their journey.

And in response to concerned animal activists on Twitter, according to the FDA, the radiation dose typically received by objects scanned by a cabinet X-ray system is 1 millirad or less.

The average dose rate from background radiation is 360 millirad per year, so the dog was never in any danger.