Dog who finds black ten-inch DILDO on walk along riverbank refuses to hand the sex toy to his owner

Dogs are known for their love of bones, and that’s exactly what one-year-old cocker spaniel Frankie picked up while sniffing around a river bank – or so he thought.

Indeed, dog walker Claire Robson, 44, from Gateshead, was horrified when he returned with the sheer ten-inch dildo when they went for a walk earlier this week.

He might have tried to find a different kind of bone while rummaging under a hedge on the banks of the River Tyne, but instead got his paws on a rubber sex toy.

She revealed it took the dog 20 minutes to drop the dildo and said she was disgusted and ‘didn’t want to touch’ the object.

One-year-old cocker spaniel Frankie found himself a very different kind of bone when he was out for a walk along the River Tyne earlier this week

The pooch stumbled upon a veney black ten-inch dildo complete with a suction cap during the walk

Dog walker Claire admitted she wasn’t sure at first what the dog had picked up in his mouth.

Claire said: ‘I thought it was a big bit of plastic rubber tubing because it bounced around a bit.

‘He wouldn’t come near because he had found this treasure and he obviously thought it was amazing.

‘He wasn’t having any of that so he kept running away with it. I was like, “oh my god”.

Dog walker Claire Robson, 44, from Gateshead, pleaded with Frankie for 20 minutes before she finally managed to get him to drop the sex toy, which had been left under a hedge.

Dog walker Claire was shocked when she realized what Frankie was holding in her mouth and began luring him closer with treats so she could get him on a leash in a desperate attempt to wrestle the ten inch sex toy from him.

Still, the determined dog refused to give up his object, so the mother-of-two was forced to follow him back to her van with the lifelike object squirming around in its mouth.

It wasn’t until he got back into the van and was offered another treat that Frankie finally dropped what he might have thought was just an ordinary bone and she was able to whip it away while having a few gloves on.

She added: ‘I didn’t want to touch it for hygiene [reasons].

The adorable dog was initially reluctant to get back with his ten-inch sex toy (pictured left and right)

‘He was very pleased with himself. If it was any of the dogs in the pack, it would have been Frankie who found it.

“He’s a real character, funny too.”

Fortunately, his owner saw the funny side when she saw pictures of Frankie happily chewing on the black penis.