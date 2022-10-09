Different dog breeds attract owners with certain personality traits, study finds 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

It is often said about dogs that they resemble their sweet owners.

But the resemblance is not only limited to the appearance – the pets also act like them.

There are links between some of Britain’s most popular breeds and the personality traits displayed by their owners, a study says.

Those who have border terriers are likely to be charming, lively and bubbly, while Staffordshire bull terrier fans are trustworthy and the most affectionate.

Jack Russell owners, such as King Charles and the Queen Consort, are the most loyal.

It is often said about dogs that they resemble their sweet owners. But the resemblance is not only limited to the appearance – the pets also act like them

Those with cocker spaniels, like the Prince and Princess of Wales, top the list for being the most curious and family-oriented.

For the research, more than 1,500 current and former owners of 16 popular breeds were asked by The Kennel Club. The results also showed that those who enjoy new experiences and take risks – and have lots of hobbies – tend to have whippets.

Owners who were considered to be the most emotionally stable, by indicating that they were positive and happy, had golden retrievers.

Miniature Schnauzers were favored by those who liked to be organized and stick to the rules. Owners who ranked highest on traits related to agreeableness and outgoingness had Pomeranians.

Those with cocker spaniels, like the Prince and Princess of Wales, top the list for being the most curious and family-oriented

But while dog lovers may choose breeds they feel an affinity with, they don’t always choose pets that fit their lifestyle. Almost two-thirds said they chose their four-legged friend based on looks or by their heart rather than their head.

Half of these owners then admitted that they could not offer their pets everything they needed.

Bill Lambert, for the Kennel Club, said: ‘It seems we can often tell a lot about a person from the type of dog they own.

‘It is striking how many people unconsciously choose dog breeds with personalities that match their own character.’

The results come ahead of the Discover Dogs event at ExCeL London next weekend, where 200 breeds will be on display.