Dog attacks horse at Sydney’s Centennial Park: Rider slams pitbull owner

The rider of the $100,000 horse that was attacked by a pit bull in a Sydney park has let loose on the behavior of the vicious dog’s owners who refused to provide their details and fled the scene.

Lunar was attacked on Saturday afternoon in front of some shocked families and passers-by by a white pit bull-crossed Australian bulldog in Centennial Park in the inner-east of the city.

Lunar’s owner Ian Benson was walking her down the park’s horse trail when he saw the dog “locked up” about 50 yards away, with the owners unable to recall the animal.

The ferocious pit bull then took five minutes to bite the distressed horse before Ian grabbed it by the collar and pinned it to the ground.

He said the dog’s owners refused to cooperate, telling them his horse was “all right” before he picked up the pet and ran to their car.

“These dogs can do a lot of damage. The last time we had such an attack from a dog, the horse had to be euthanized from the injuries,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

Bystanders have captured the horrific moment when a stray pit bull attacked a horse in front of shocked families in a Sydney park

He said he was shocked that the dog was not killed after Lunar kicked him twice in the head in an attempt to escape his jaws.

“I’m surprised he isn’t dead,” Ian said. “They were kicked in the head twice. I did everything I could to get it off, but it didn’t stop.

Lunar was “amazingly uninjured” in the attack, but the rider said it was the second incident they’d had involving a dog that week.

“It’s not even about the breed of the dog, if you let a dog go after a horse, if a young girl is on a pony, the rider can be dropped,” Ian said.

“Of course a horse will try to gallop home, a family of four can drive by and see a horse jump through the windshield.

“Generally speaking, dogs realize after a second or two that they are outmatched or too big. Lunar is also good with dogs, she just stands there.’

Ian with his beloved horse Lunar – the rider said amazingly that she had no injuries

Ian said the most disappointing part of the incident was the pit bull owner’s unwillingness to exchange details or show remorse about the situation.

“When it was all over and I caught the dog and pinned him down, I told him to keep his dog on a leash and asked for his driver’s license and phone number. He asked why, and I said because your dog attacked my damn horse,” he told the Daily Mail Australia.

“He told me my horse was fine, that I didn’t need his records, picked up his dog and ran away.

“I’m dealing with a 750-pound animal that is startled, I can’t go after him to get his data. Luckily she was fine because just calling a vet is $200.”

He lamented the owner’s lack of responsibility.

“If a dog attacks someone, the owner is liable. If my horse runs off because of this dog and hits a mother pushing a pram, it’s my fault,” Ian said.

“I’ve had incidents in the park before and they were always good enough to pass on details and that was it. You can’t run away.’

The pit bull owner was fined $330 for letting the dog loose at the horse track, and rangers told Ian he had asked them for his number to apologize after the incident got in the media.

The attack was caught on camera by local resident Shannon Bishop, who described the incident as “terrible”.

“I saw the horse standing up on its hind legs and thought, What’s going on there?” she told Daily Mail Australia.

‘Then I saw the dog. I was absolutely shocked at how aggressive the dog was, I could see it trying to snap at the horse’s underbelly. It also broke the legs.’

The pit bull repeatedly runs back and forth in an attempt to evade the Good Samaritans and tries to avoid getting more chunks from the horse’s hind legs.

Lunar eventually kicks the dog off him with a powerful defensive swing.

The attack was caught on camera by local resident Shannon Bishop, who walked into the area of ​​the park minutes after the attack

Finally, Ian grabs the dog by the collar and waves it away, before the animal’s two owners pick it up and run away without even apologizing.

“It was horrible to watch,” Mrs. Bishop said of the couple, who had “no regard” for the horse.

“I was incredibly shocked at how useless the dog owners were, at one point they tried to block the dog but it went on for ages. It was quite confrontational,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

“I was really afraid the horse would come.”

The pit bull runs back and forth trying to avoid the people blocking him before repeatedly biting the horse’s legs

In a statement to the Daily Mail Australia, a Parklands spokesperson said the incident is currently under investigation.

“It is illegal to walk dogs on the racetrack and they must be on a leash in all other areas within Grand Drive,” they said.

“Pending the outcome of the investigation, fines can be handed out.”

Daily Mail Australia has also contacted the dog’s owner for comment.