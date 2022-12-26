Dog Abandoned At San Francisco Airport Is Adopted By Kind United Airlines Pilot

An adorable puppy was adopted by a United Airlines captain after a traveler from Asia brought him to the San Francisco airport and abandoned him when told he had the wrong paperwork.

The anonymous owner abandoned him in September when he was just 12 weeks old because he did not have the proper documentation for the pet to remain in the United States.

Nicknamed Polaris, after United’s business-class product, the small dog was taken to an animal center at Los Angeles International Airport, where it was quarantined for three months while United officials worked to find a solution to keep it in the country.

The airline partnered with the Humane Society of San Francisco to find a new home for the German Shepherd mix, and now about six months old, she was finally adopted by United Airlines Captain William Dale, who celebrated her return. home with an adoption party at the airport.

United hosted an adoption party for the six-month-old German Shepherd mix to celebrate her finding a forever home

“United’s Customer Service team took on a huge challenge to ensure Polaris was safe, healthy and found a loving home,” said Lisa Feder, chief of rescue and welfare for the San Francisco SPCA.

Nearly 30 airline employees applied to adopt Polaris, but Captain Dale was ultimately selected.

“Sometimes we deal with the craziest situations,” United spokesman Vincent Passafiume said. nbc news.

United Airlines partnered with the San Francisco SPCA to find Polaris a new home

The dog was housed in a quarantine facility for three months at LAX airport beginning in September.

“This was probably one of the strangest we’ve ever dealt with and also one of the most challenging.

“To be able to get the result that we got as a team and to see Polaris go home to a family that will give it a good life is really a special moment for me.”

“It’s a great feeling to see this story come full circle and that Polaris will have a loving home with Captain Dale and his family just in time for the holidays,” he added.

