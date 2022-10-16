Does The Cult Ritual in ‘The Midnight Club’ Actually Work?

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Midnight Club.





Death is certain at Netflix’s Brightcliffe Hospice Center The Midnight Clubfrom the maker of Haunting of Hill House Mike Flanagan and based on the books of Christopher Pike. Led by Dr Georgina Stanton (Heather Langenkamp), Brightcliffe has hosted dozens (if not hundreds) of terminally ill teens as their chance to stand on their own and regain some power over their lives before the end. And, secretly, the members of the exclusive Midnight Club – currently consisting of Kevin (Igby Rigney), Spencer (William Chris Sumpter), Sandra (Annarah Cymone), Natsuki (Aya Furukawa), Anya (Ruth Coddi), Cheri (farewell), and Amesh (Sauriyan Sapkota) – meet at witch hour in the fire-lit library to share stories, usually roughly based in some way on their lives, providing comfort during their short stay.

When Ilonka (Iman Benson) arrives in Brightcliffe, she plans to solve the mystery surrounding former patient Julia Jayne (Larsen Thompson), who miraculously survived the same terminal thyroid cancer diagnosis that Ilonka received after being missing from the property for a week. Her investigation, however, begins with difficulty, as she discovers that Dr. Stanton isn’t willing to talk about Julia, and there isn’t much information about the former patient. Because of her persistence and some advice from the mysterious Shasta (Samantha Sloyan) that Ilonka encounters again and again during her travels to the forest around Brightcliffe, Ilonka picks up the same thread that Julia had found decades earlier.





What is the ritual?

This thread leads her to the discovery of a diary written by Athena, the daughter of Regina (Katie Parker), leader of the infamous Paragon Cult who had lived in Brightcliffe before the hospice center came along. In her diary, Athena describes her mother’s doubts and misdeeds in the name of worshiping the five daughters of Asclepius: Panacea, Hygieia, Aglaea, Iaso, and Aseco, the name Regina later claimed. This worship of the goddesses involved a ritual that was said not only to cure disease but also to bring about immortality, something that members of the Paragon Cult felt obligated to do after science and medicine failed them. Before the Paragon Cult was officially closed and Regina was imprisoned in a mental hospital for several years, everything ended when Regina turned the ritual into blood sacrifices. This ultimately led Athena to gather the other children involved in the cult and flee. Regina sacrificed all other members of the Paragon to achieve her extended life.

In the sixth episode, given what she’s learned so far, Ilonka puts the ritual to the test to try and save a dying Anya — without the blood sacrifice and other cult-like elements. They call on the Five Sisters in Brightcliffe’s hidden basement and follow the steps to heal their friend. While the seventh episode gives us a bit of a fake-out when we watch Anya, years after she was cured in Brightcliffe, Anya doesn’t survive, meaning the ritual doesn’t work. Later, however, Ilonka confides in her new friend Shasta about this failure and her desperation to survive, and the two later come up with a plan to perform the ritual the right way with some women from Shasta’s life to form their own Five Sisters.

A new, contemporary ritual

Shasta and Ilonka begin the ritual to heal Ilonka, but things don’t quite go as planned. First, Shasta reveals the truth that she is actually Julia Jayne, all grown up. Through flashbacks, we learn that Julia had the same desperation for survival as Ilonka, discovering the diary and tracking down Regina to learn more about the secrets of the Paragon Cult. The story of Julia’s disappearance on the property was actually conceived by Julia and Regina, who had been talking about the Five Sisters together that week. Julia then returned to Brightcliffe and performed her version of the ritual, which she wholeheartedly believes has worked. That is why in the present she tries to trick Ilonka into helping her perform the ritual to save herself again.

Fortunately, Dr. Stanton intervenes and prevents Julia’s plan, preventing Ilonka from drinking the poison Shasta’s friends had consumed. So whether the ritual actually works is still up in the air by the end of the season. It’s seemingly confirmed that it doesn’t work when Dr. Stanton also confides in Ilonka that Julia’s miraculous recovery was simply the result of a rare misdiagnosis, but there was no way Julia could handle this other than that she was saved by the ritual. However, the final moments of the final episode question everything we’ve learned before, leading this writer to believe that the ritual is doing work…maybe not in the way everyone believes.

But what about Dr. Stanton?

Finally, we are with Dr. Stanton as she prepares for bed, while the teens are all at their usual meeting in the library. Stanton removes her wig and reveals the infamous hourglass figure, particularly tied to the Paragon cult, tattooed on the back of her neck. This leaves viewers with a ton of questions, including what Stanton may or may not have been lying about all season. As Julia revealed, Stanton did everything possible to keep her away from Brightcliffe after she was cured. Is it because Stanton kept all that mystical power for herself, to prolong her own life? With the number of people dying in Brightcliffe each year, it seems like a morally ambiguous way to meet the blood sacrifice requirements Regina and Julia both deemed necessary to achieve the Five Sisters’ healing. Obviously the ritual didn’t work for Anya, but is it just because Ilonka and the others didn’t perform it correctly? They didn’t dare cross the line to make sacrifices as their predecessors had done, and they kept every aspect of the ritual relatively PG so it didn’t get too cult in the basement.

Personally, it seems that the ritual is doing work towards the end of the season. Julia’s insistence that the ritual saved her seems more believable than Stanton’s misdiagnosis spiel, and Regina seemed to do quite well when Julia tracked her down decades after the Paragon cult fiasco. Combine all that with Stanton’s own mysterious connections to everything that’s going on, and it seems incredibly likely that something much deeper is going on in Brightcliffe.

The Midnight Club is now streaming on Netflix.