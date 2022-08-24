Does ‘jacked’ new GWS Giants boss Adam Kingsley have the best body of any footy coach in Australia?

Aussie Olympian James Magnussen branded new GWS boss Adam Kingsley ‘the muscular coach’ in one of the country’s football leagues – but can the ‘jacked-up’ former premiership winner really lay claim to the title?

Kingsley, who was officially unveiled as Giants coach on Monday, had tongues wagging when photos emerged of his arms bursting through the training shirt.

Radio personality and former Swans and Crows star Ryan Fitzgerald took to social media to explain how impressed he was with Kingsley’s physique.

“Is it fair to say that Adam Kingsley trained his whole life for the role of GWS? What a beast! This shot could be more iconic than yours Bucks [Nathan Buckley]’ he wrote on Twitter.

Adam Kingsley stuck his tongue out when a photo appeared of his arms popping out of his training shirt, with Australian Olympian James Magnussen labeling him as ‘the most muscular’ coach of any footy code in Australia

Magnussen, who is no stranger to the weight room, took his praise a step further.

‘Yesterday I saw a picture of him, the man’ [Kingsley] jacked up,” Magnussen laughed at SEN.

“He has to be the muscular coach in any form of football here in Australia. He’s muscular, tattered, veins popping, all the kit and caboodle.’

James Magnussen, who called new GWS coach Adam Kingsley the ‘muscular’ footy coach in Australia, is no stranger to the weight space himself

However, is he right?

Many on social media thought Kingsley had dethroned Kangaroos legend and current runner for the club, Brent Harvey, for the most jacked up assistant coach in the AFL.

But a look at the head coaches and assistants at both the AFL and NRL levels proves that there are a myriad of former players eager to keep themselves in top form.

Daily Mail Australia has identified the top candidates for the inaugural ‘Australia’s Muscliest Footy Coach’ awards.

Adam Kingsley (AFL)

Adam Kingsley’s ‘Fifted Up’ Physique has captured the attention of many in the footy world

If Magnussen were a judge in the match, Kingsley would be a shoo-in. The current Richmond Tigers assistant coach is poised to take over the GWS Giants – and he will become a favorite of the Sydney paparazzi if he continues to make sure his shirts are a size too small.

Kingsley played 170 games for Port Adelaide, including the 2004 premiership, and won a best and fairest as a silky-smooth defender with a beautiful head of hair.

He’s also the whole package: Kingsley won the TV show Australia’s Brainiest Footballer in 2006.

Chad Cornes (AFL)

Former Port Adelaide great Chad Cornes is as fit as he was in his playing days – if not fitter

Kingsley’s former Power teammate Chad Cornes may have covered him in the muscle department.

After a storied 255-game career as a ruthless central halfback, including a premiership and two All Australian gongs, Cornes moved straight into development coaching.

After appearing as Port’s runner for many years and ahead of many of the current players he’s been messaging, he was subsequently promoted to Port’s main defensive assistant – but he’s still as hunted as ever.

Port Adelaide’s current assistant coach Chad Cornes looks ripped with partner Mikayla Graetz

John Morris (NRL)

John Morris has remained very fit since retiring from the NRL in 2014

John Morris was a super fit, no-nonsense utility during his 300-game NRL career, and he seems to have cut back on the extra padding a rugby league player needs, and now has barely any fat around his bulging muscles.

The former Sharks head coach is now an assistant coach at South Sydney.

Matt Ballin (NRL)

Matt Ballin, who coaches with the Broncos, is a fitness role model his players can aspire to

Matt Ballin may have more credentials than any other player on this list, having been voted the ‘sexiest man in the league’ in 2008 while playing for Manly.

He continued to work as a personal trainer at the start of his NRL career, playing 220 games at hooker, representing Queensland at number one and standing shirtless on a number of rugby league calendars.

Ballin is now a development coach with the Brisbane Broncos and often posts photos of his fitness activities on social media.

Matt Ballin celebrates winning the State of Origin series with Queensland earlier this year

Brent Harvey (AFL)

Brent Harvey believed to have held the ‘Muscliest Coach’ title before Kingsley won it

The man who supposedly held the title of ‘Footy’s Muscliest Coach’ before Kingsley, Brent Harvey’s huge arms have had tongues wagging in the AFL world as he acts as the Kangaroos runner.

The AFL game record holder played at a whopping 175cm and 75kg during his remarkable 432 game career – but since retiring in 2016, he appears to have spent most of his spare time at the gym doing bicep curls .

Harvey either orders small shirts like Kingsley, or he lets the real estate stewards of Kangaroos – where he is a development coach – sew up his sleeves.

Amon Buchanan (AFL)

Former Swans Prime Minister Amon Buchanan is now a coach at GWS

Cult Swans premiere hero Amon Buchanan may not be particularly tall, but he always made sure that his strength made up for his lack of size compared to the game’s biggest stars.

Buchanan now coaches the midfield group at GWS and will no doubt hope to play with Kingsley at the gym and show him who the weight room boss really is.

Slade Griffin (NRL)

Former Storm Prime Minister Slade Griffin Looks Even More Hunted Since Retiring

Griffin was besieged by injuries and played just 41 games in a five-year career, but won a premiership with the Storm in 2017.

He now coaches with the New Zealand Warriors and looks like he’s knocking out a lot of heavy bench presses like he did in his playing days.

Simon Goodwin (AFL)

Simon Goodwin looks as young and fit as he was in his hugely successful playing days

A biceps curl-off between the two most ripped head coaches in Australia would be an intriguing competition.

Simon Goodwin is one of the Crows’ greatest players ever, winning two flags and an incredible five All Australian jumpers as one of the most powerful midfielders of his generation.

The 45-year-old Demons Premiership coach looks as fit as any of his players, with arms the envy of most 20-year-olds, let alone people his own age.

Kingsley’s impressive physique came to the fore after he was revealed as the GWS coach on Monday.

He has been an assistant at Richmond since 2019 and was a key part of the coaching group during their premiership that year and into 2020.

The new Giants coach expects to draw heavily on what he learned in four years with the Tigers under coach Damien Hardwick and the style of play that has seen them chasing a fourth flag in six seasons.

Kingsley is the third coach in Giants history, but will continue to serve as an assistant to the Tigers during their final campaign, which begins with an elimination final against Brisbane.