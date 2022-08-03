Does China’s research and development funding reach the right firms?

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Chinese investment in research and development (R&D) has exploded since the turn of the century and has grown more than tenfold in absolute terms since 2000, reaching a peak of 2.4 percent of GDP in 2020. States, China is certainly a force to be reckoned with. must be held in the global innovation landscape. The new push towards innovation-led growth and the outspoken ambition to become a technology innovation powerhouse by 2050 has raised questions: is China on track to achieve its goals and will greater investment in R&D – as promised by Prime Minister Li Keqiang – bring it there?

In a study published in the July 2022 edition of econometricsYale economist Fabrizio Zilibotti and co-authors Michael König, Zheng Michael Song and Kjetil Storesletten tackle this question through the lens of misallocation.

Results at a glance

Despite the extensive labor and capital market disruptions highlighted in the Chinese economic development literature, R&D investment has been a key driver of productivity growth in China.

Nevertheless, alleviating disruptions in the Chinese economy would increase the productivity of innovation by creating the conditions for the “right companies” to invest in R&D.

Therefore, reducing misallocation not only promises significant static efficiency gains (profit when the economy is in equilibrium), but also dynamic profits (profit as the economy adjusts to equilibrium), because it encourages firms with a natural comparative advantage in innovation to undertake R&D.

Misallocation in Chinese R&D

“In China, companies with the strongest ties to the state have more access to resources than more efficient but poorly connected companies,” explains Fabrizio Zilibotti, Tuntex Professor of International and Development Economics, in an EGC interview. “This leads to a misallocation of resources, as resources (labour and capital) are being swallowed up by relatively low-productivity companies, while competitive forces are blocked.” If companies with limited growth potential through innovation nevertheless undertake R&D, perhaps as a result of government incentives, this leads to a misallocation of R&D. Higher productivity firms that are better suited to innovative activities are deprived of the resources to carry them out, hampering economic growth.

The study by Zilibotti and his co-authors on R&D misallocation and its implications is the first of its kind, both advancing a theoretical model involving endogenous engineering change and testing their predictions through its application to a new enterprise-level data set. .

A theory of technical change: imitate versus innovate

In the theoretical model of the study, profit-maximizing companies seeking to improve their technology work randomly with other companies in each time period. They are grouped into different industries and have different levels of productivity. Companies have two options: imitate or innovate. Imitation requires fewer resources and is suitable for less productive companies: they are likely to encounter a more productive company and pick up best practices from them. Innovation, on the other hand, requires specific investments and suits more productive companies. These companies have little to learn from their peers, so the best way to increase their productivity is to design new products and expose new processes. Ultimately, the most efficient companies push the boundaries of innovation, while the rest follow suit.

Distortions – which occur when interference in the market affects prices and undermines efficiency – play a key role in the model. Firm-specific wedges in the labor and capital markets discourage companies from investing by reducing how much they can benefit from a future productivity boost.

Four testable predictions emerge:

Everything else equal, more productive companies are more likely to participate in R&D; Of the firms with the same productivity level, larger firms are more likely to engage in R&D; The more productive a company is, the less productivity growth it can expect in the future, meaning convergence – this is especially the case for non-R&D companies; and The gap in average productivity growth between R&D and non-R&D firms widens as productivity increases.

An important result of the model is that in equilibrium the productivity distribution moves in the direction of increasing productivity over time. In mathematical jargon it can be described as a “travelling wave”. The intuition is clear: the curve that ripples the distribution of productivity from left to right represents technical change. To imitate all companies below a certain productivity threshold; the rest innovate.

Applying theory to the data: catching the wave

The authors use an estimation strategy known as the simulated moment method to align their theoretical model with data on Chinese manufacturing companies from 2007-2012. Essentially, the stationary distribution of total factor productivity (TFP) shown in panel A has several parameters; the authors select values ​​for these parameters that allow them to obtain the best reproduction of the Chinese company data. Their model fits the data even better after adding “innovation wedges” (which make R&D cheaper for some companies and more expensive for others), and takes into account misreporting of R&D spending by companies.

Measurement error – which arises when values ​​are measured inaccurately – has long been a problem in the misallocation literature. The authors bring an exciting methodological development to the field by proposing an explicit model of measurement error. Under certain assumptions, their model allows them to judge how much of the data is due to measurement errors.

The authors’ analysis indicates that measurement errors give the wrong impression of stronger convergence in the data than actually exists: it overestimates the extent to which less productive non-R&D firms are catching up with more productive non-R&D firms because the former have higher productivity growth rates. . This underlines the importance of correcting for measurement errors for the sake of accuracy.

The predictions of the model are confirmed in the data. For example, the proportion of firms engaged in R&D nearly doubles as one moves from the least productive to the most productive, and larger firms are more likely to engage in R&D. The authors’ results inspire confidence in their estimation method: not only do their model’s qualitative predictions hold up, but many aspects of their model fit the data commendably even without deliberate adjustment.

The authors’ analysis suggests that R&D investment was a major determinant of productivity growth over the 2007-2012 period, despite headwinds caused by widespread policy-induced labor and capital market distortions (e.g. restrictions on labor mobility by the hukou system, and heavily intervene in capital allocation through administrative credit plans).

China vs Taiwan:

The Taiwanese and Chinese economies share strong similarities in their export orientation and the importance of the manufacturing sector. “One question we’re interested in is, what would happen if China had access to the same technology as Taiwanese companies?” said Zilibotti. The authors confirm the validity of their theoretical model by testing it on a dataset from Taiwanese companies and then comparing the results between their Chinese and Taiwanese samples. Although the estimated parameters for the authors’ Taiwanese sample are qualitatively similar to those of their Chinese sample, the quantitative differences are striking: innovation and technology diffusion are faster in Taiwan than in China.

Counterfactual Policy Experiments and Their Implications

To study the implications of misallocation, the authors conduct a counterfactual analysis, which involves considering hypothetical “realities” in which certain aspects of the economy are adjusted. In one counterfactual, they investigate the effect of a reduction in misallocation. Reducing misallocation generates dynamic efficiency gains by triggering an adjustment to a new equilibrium with higher growth. Growth is accelerating and the distribution of company productivity is becoming more dispersed. This suggests that reducing misallocation, for example by weakening state aid to politically connected companies or easing credit constraints, could increase the productivity of innovation and significantly boost growth.

In another counterfactual study, the authors find that untargeted R&D grants — subsidies that are open to all firms rather than specifically targeted at just a subset of firms — accelerate productivity growth at moderate levels, but can be counterproductive if used excessively. be generous. In other words, R&D grants can be too much of a good thing: when R&D grants are distributed haphazardly, the ‘wrong firms’ innovate, even though they could have done better to imitate TFP growth.

“A key policy implication is that throwing money at companies to perform R&D is not enough to ensure productivity growth,” Zilibotti said. “Above all, the resources must drive the ‘right firms’ to innovate. For this purpose, market-driven financial development – ​​venture capital, grassroots entrepreneurship, investor protection, etc. – has historically proven to be a very powerful medium to foster innovation-led growth. it is unclear at the most whether a top-down approach with a strong government role can be a good alternative.”

The role of resource misallocation in productivity has been declining since the 2007 financial crisis

More information:

Michael König et al, From imitation to innovation: where is all that Chinese R&D going?, econometrics (2022). Michael König et al, From imitation to innovation: where is all that Chinese R&D going?,(2022). DOI: 10.3982/ECTA18586

