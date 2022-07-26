Dodgy rapid antigen tests: TGA pulls RATS from Australian shelves

Four brands of rapid antigen testing have been withdrawn from Australian shelves following a safety and effectiveness review by the Australian consumer drug regulator.

The Therapeutic Goods Administration said this week it is cracking down on importers who have “failed to provide updated medical research on how the tests compare to emerging Covid strains.”

Hough Pharma has already received eight infringement notices worth $106,560 for allegedly failing to provide information on the safety and performance of three Covid rapid antigen tests, and other companies are under investigation for “similar non-compliance.”

The TGA withdrew four rapid antigen tests from the market after a review (stock image)

“Two entries in the ARTG (Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods), sponsored by different companies, have been suspended for the ARTG, one of which has now been canceled and the other remains suspended,” a health department spokesman said. The Daily Telegraph.

“The suspended entry is still under investigation by the TGA.”

“Another sponsor received a notice of infringement for failing to provide information and provide adequate customer support.”

‘Since January 2022, four Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs) have been removed from the ARTG.’

The tests removed are CovClear from Medi-Stats, NowCheck from Life Bioscience, Covifind from Safe Interact, and BD Veritor System for Rapid Detection test from Becton Dickinson.

A Hough Pharma company has been fined $106,000 after it reportedly failed to provide updated information to the TGA

dr. Charlotte Hespe, president of the Royal Australian College of GP, said the TGA is constantly reviewing RAT tests in the market to ensure they are effective against new strains.

‘My patients’ experience is that the RATs are not a sensitive test. They are very insensitive with the new species,” she said.

“We’ve always tried to get the message across that it doesn’t matter if you have a negative RAT, if you have symptoms you should stay out of the community until you don’t have them anymore.”

She added that anyone who had Covid symptoms should still get a PCR test, even if they had a negative RAT test result.